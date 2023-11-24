Sunderland's 'Mackem Folk Singer' writes warming song for Christmas

Coals by the fireside at Christmas

A Sunderland musician has penned a festive song which is inspired by memories of collecting coal.

Dave Murray's bid for a seasonal hit is called Black Gold and he used his own childhood recollections as inspiration.

Dave, known as the Mackem Folk Singer, said: "Did you go out in the back lane after the coal man had been to pick up dropped coal.

An excerpt from Dave's latest production.

Coal from the beach

"Did you gather washed up coal on the beach, or pickup coal between the railway that had dropped off the back off trucks in the 60s.

"I did, money was scarce even when two parents worked."

Dave's latest offering is available on Spotify or the full album can be found on Alexa.

He is well known for his successes which include Did Yeh Ever Gann To The Mecca? and Merry Christmas 1966.

Winters which 'seemed to last forever'

Last year, Dave's Christmas release was called Christmas Morn and it encouraged people to celebrate the birth of Christ. But this time, he reflected on Wearside winters when coal was vital.

Collecting coal from the beach in 1956.

"Winters were so cold and seemed to last for ever with snow drifts outside your front door.

"Back then, coal was the main heating source in council homes, back burners to heat water so no coal no heating - even no cooking for many.

Dave's song inspired by coal fires in the winter.

Out in all weathers to keep the family fire burning

"Young lads and lasses would get their go-cart, old prams and bikes and go out in all weathers just to gather coal from wherever they could to help to keep family fires burning.

"If you were lucky to get a lot of coal, parents would sell it by the pail to neighbours.

"Families survived any way they could back then and to be truthful it was the best time ever."

Dave Murray, the Mackem Folk Singer, outside Steels Social Club.

So much fun but it your hands were freezing

Dave remembered it as 'so much fun and laughter collecting coal even when our hands were freezing, our noses runny and our legs stinging with wellie ring.

"Sitting in front of a blazing fire with the rest of the family made it all worth while. I'd do it all again."