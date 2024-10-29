Glenda Young who shared her story for the second episode of the new Sunderland Echo podcast, Wearside Echoes. | se/ugc/other 3rd party

Glenda Young had a childhood to cherish - filled with a passion for writing in little notebooks.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But little did she know that it would lead to a career as a best-selling author of books with a strong link to Sunderland’s past.

‘I loved reading and I developed a passion for books’

The Ryhope-born writer spoke to Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenda Young speaking to the Sunderland Echo for episode 2 of our new podcast. | se

It is brought to you with the backing of Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, sponsors of the Echo's brand new podcast which is dedicated to nostalgia. | other 3rd party

“When I was growing up on a council estate, I loved reading and I developed a passion for books,” Glenda said.

“I was writing stories and poems. I didn’t know what to do with them. I had no idea so I just used to put them away in the back of a drawer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenda Young with some of her many books - all with a nostalgic link to the North East's past. | se

‘My love of reading fired me on through school’

“I never showed anybody. I just assumed they weren’t any good but my love of reading fired me on through school.”

That’s a small taster of Glenda’s interview which tells of her love for Coronation Street, writing books for the soap, but also how she had a desire to create characters of her own.

“I didn’t create Ena Sharples and Hilda Ogden,” she tells us. “It really fired me up to want to write my own stories.”

Glenda Young pictured during her university days. | ugc

Murder at the Elvis convention

Books which link to the old factories of the North East, and the characters who worked in them, have become synonymous with Glenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So are her other series of works which are all about murder mysteries with a twist - they’re centred on a conference for Elvis impersonators.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

But if you want to find out, you’ll have to listen to episode 2 of the Wearside Echoes podcast, which is available here.

Hendon Paper Mill which is one of the factories which Glenda based her book on. | se

Catch up on the first episode

And why not catch up on our first ever episode which featured an interview with Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Tony Clarke Funeral Directors has locations in Millfield, South Hylton, Southwick and Downhill.

Its caring staff are committed to guiding families through the planning process with dignity, respect, trust and compassion.