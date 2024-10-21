Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She’s been a Corrie star for more than 50 years but some of you might remember when Helen Worth came to Sunderland.

A horse ride with Santa Claus

They joined Santa Claus on a horse and carriage ride which started at Sunderland railway station.

Helen and her fellow Coronation Street days got presents from Santa on a visit to Sunderland in 1980. | se

The journey took them to the Joplings store in John Street where they were helping to promote the toy fair.

Looks like they had a wonderful time and even received presents from Father Christmas.

As well as Helen, the celebrity turnout included Jonny Briggs (aka Mike Baldwin), Pat Phoenix (Elsie Tanner) and Peter Adamson (Len Fairclough).

Pat was also in Sunderland in 1973 for the opening of the Woolco store.

Coronation Street star, Pat Phoenix joined Vic Halom and Ian Porterfield for the opening of Woolco in 1973.

Corrie star is back in the headlines

Helen is back in the 2024 headlines in the soap.

She was rushed to hospital clutching her chest ahead of the exit storyline. The iconic character is set to suffer a major health setback in upcoming scenes.

Helen announced in June 2023 she would be leaving the ITV soap after 50 years on the cobbles.

Coronation Street: TV legend Gail Platt rushed to hospital clutching chest ahead of exit storyline. | other 3rd party

Tensions rise in the Platt family

Tensions rise in the Platt family following the return of Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson). After Jessie returns to Coronation Street, Gail’s family tell her not to trust Jessie and question the real reason why he has come back.

Gail tells her family to get out of her house and soon after begins to clutch her chest. A terrified Jessie calls an ambulance and as Gail is taken to hospital her family return.

However, it seems Gail will be fine because according to reports she is set to marry on Christmas Day for a seventh time before leaving the soap for good - but fans say Jesse won't be the groom.

Helen and Santa catching up at Joplings in Sunderland in 1980. | se

Fans have their say online

Corrie fans have their own theory and taking to social media one fan wrote: “What if all along Martin Platt is coming back and that's who we see waiting for her at the wedding.” Another agreed and commented: “Yes! I was sad he never came back.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

