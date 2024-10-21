Coronation Street legend Gail Platt, and the day she came to Sunderland with Santa Claus
The actor who plays Gail Platt was one of four Coronation Street favourites who were at Joplings in 1980.
A horse ride with Santa Claus
They joined Santa Claus on a horse and carriage ride which started at Sunderland railway station.
The journey took them to the Joplings store in John Street where they were helping to promote the toy fair.
Looks like they had a wonderful time and even received presents from Father Christmas.
As well as Helen, the celebrity turnout included Jonny Briggs (aka Mike Baldwin), Pat Phoenix (Elsie Tanner) and Peter Adamson (Len Fairclough).
Pat was also in Sunderland in 1973 for the opening of the Woolco store.
Corrie star is back in the headlines
Helen is back in the 2024 headlines in the soap.
She was rushed to hospital clutching her chest ahead of the exit storyline. The iconic character is set to suffer a major health setback in upcoming scenes.
Helen announced in June 2023 she would be leaving the ITV soap after 50 years on the cobbles.
Tensions rise in the Platt family
Tensions rise in the Platt family following the return of Jesse Chadwick (John Thomson). After Jessie returns to Coronation Street, Gail’s family tell her not to trust Jessie and question the real reason why he has come back.
Gail tells her family to get out of her house and soon after begins to clutch her chest. A terrified Jessie calls an ambulance and as Gail is taken to hospital her family return.
However, it seems Gail will be fine because according to reports she is set to marry on Christmas Day for a seventh time before leaving the soap for good - but fans say Jesse won't be the groom.
Fans have their say online
Corrie fans have their own theory and taking to social media one fan wrote: “What if all along Martin Platt is coming back and that's who we see waiting for her at the wedding.” Another agreed and commented: “Yes! I was sad he never came back.”
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
