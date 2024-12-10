From days at the Cat and Dog Steps to becoming a successful business boss - Sunderland woman Fiona Simpson has shared her incredible life story.

Fiona, who quit a career in law to bring up her family in the North East, has spoken in depth for the latest episode of our podcast Wearside Echoes.

Fiona Simpson from Artventurers proudly holds her trophy after being announced as the Business Woman of the Year at the 2019 Wearside Women In Business Awards. | se

Skating around at Crowtree - once you made it through the queues

Fiona was born and brought up in Sunderland, loved life by the seaside and adored ‘going to the ice rink every Saturday, just skating around and having Bovril from the vending machine.

“Queuing up that big ramp to get in and the queues were huge.”

Fiona later left the region for 18 years when she studied law at university and eventually went into the profession - before taking the decision to come home and raise her children.

Outside Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1978. | NW

‘A real leap of faith’

At the same time, she set up her own company called Artventurers which involved art classes for children where they could be creative and messy at the same time.

“It was a real leap of faith,” Fiona admitted.

But the support of her loving family helped and soon the business had expanded. It is now a national concern with 40 branches all over the country.

Fiona Simpson pictured in 2016 | Johnston Press

Hear the interview in full

Fiona shared memories of growing up with us, for the latest episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

To hear her interview in full, listen to the latest episode of Wearside Echoes - the new podcast series which is filled with nostalgia as seen through the eyes of the people.

Fiona features in episode 5 of our eight-part production which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Four fabulous episodes to enjoy so far

In the four episodes published so far, Echo journalist Chris Cordner has;

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Chatted to best selling author Glenda Young.

Spent time with Mackem folk singer Dave Murray.

Found out more about Bill Barron who tells us more about his family's links to The Beatles and Stan Laurel.

Available on major platforms

And learned all about the childhood of Tara Mackings, born in Whitburn and who became a successful business boss while raising two children and facing life with cerebral palsy.

All four episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors are the sponsors of our new podcast series. | other 3rd party

There are plenty of ways in which lovers of nostalgia can catch up on memories.

Plenty of ways to enjoy nostalgia

Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

And now they can enjoy our new podcast series, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and available here.