'My life with cerebral palsy. And a love for business and Take That' - coming up on Wearside Echoes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:02 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 12:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The wait is almost over. Episode 4 of our new nostalgia-filled podcast is on the way.

Tara Mackings, who won the British Empire Medal earlier this year, spoke to the Sunderland Echo for episode 4 of our new podcast series Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings.Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings.
Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings. | ugc

Tara’s passion for helping others

She shared childhood memories of days at the beach, her love of music and a passion for helping others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And you can hear Tara speak in detail when the episode is available online tomorrow.

Tara was born and raised in Whitburn and loves life by the sea.

Helping the disabled to exercise

It gives her inspiration for her many lightbulb moments, including setting up a Sunderland-based business called Tailored Leisure which encourages exercise for the disabled.

Tara Mackings BEMTara Mackings BEM
Tara Mackings BEM | sn

In the meantime, though, you can enjoy the first three episodes which were;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our chat with Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray whose songs are all about Sunderland’s past.

Glenda Young, the best-selling author from Ryhope who had a childhood to cherish - filled with a passion for writing in little notebooks.

Tara Mackings who stars in episode 4 of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.Tara Mackings who stars in episode 4 of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
Tara Mackings who stars in episode 4 of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | se/other 3rd party

Sunderland was reeling from the war

Southwick-born Bill Barron, who grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.

All three episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are plenty of ways in which lovers of nostalgia can catch up on memories.

Plenty of ways to enjoy nostalgia

Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

There's more nostalgia to be found on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page.There's more nostalgia to be found on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page.
There's more nostalgia to be found on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page. | se

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

Members of the Facebook page can sign up to a monthly newsletter which brings them all the best highlights of our nostalgia coverage.

And now they can enjoy our new podcast series, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and available here.

Related topics:SunderlandTake ThatNostalgiaPodcasts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice