The wait is almost over. Episode 4 of our new nostalgia-filled podcast is on the way.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tara Mackings, who won the British Empire Medal earlier this year, spoke to the Sunderland Echo for episode 4 of our new podcast series Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings. | ugc

Tara’s passion for helping others

She shared childhood memories of days at the beach, her love of music and a passion for helping others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More A podcast packed with Sunderland memories: Episode 3 on the way this week

And you can hear Tara speak in detail when the episode is available online tomorrow.

Tara was born and raised in Whitburn and loves life by the sea.

Helping the disabled to exercise

It gives her inspiration for her many lightbulb moments, including setting up a Sunderland-based business called Tailored Leisure which encourages exercise for the disabled.

Tara Mackings BEM | sn

In the meantime, though, you can enjoy the first three episodes which were;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Mackings who stars in episode 4 of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | se/other 3rd party

Sunderland was reeling from the war

Southwick-born Bill Barron, who grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.

All three episodes can be found here and on most podcast platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of ways in which lovers of nostalgia can catch up on memories.

Plenty of ways to enjoy nostalgia

Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

There's more nostalgia to be found on our Wearside Echoes Facebook page. | se

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

And now they can enjoy our new podcast series, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors and available here.