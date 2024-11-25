'My life with cerebral palsy. And a love for business and Take That' - coming up on Wearside Echoes
Tara Mackings, who won the British Empire Medal earlier this year, spoke to the Sunderland Echo for episode 4 of our new podcast series Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
Tara’s passion for helping others
She shared childhood memories of days at the beach, her love of music and a passion for helping others.
And you can hear Tara speak in detail when the episode is available online tomorrow.
Tara was born and raised in Whitburn and loves life by the sea.
Helping the disabled to exercise
It gives her inspiration for her many lightbulb moments, including setting up a Sunderland-based business called Tailored Leisure which encourages exercise for the disabled.
