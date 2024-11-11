The countdown is on. The next instalment of our new nostalgia-filled podcast is days away.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors will reach episode 3 on Tuesday, November 12 when we speak to Sunderland man Bill Barron.

The third episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast is on the way, featuring Sunderland man Bill Barron. | se/other 3rd party

Southwick-born Bill grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland man Bill Barron and his memories of meeting The Beatles, as well as his family links to Stan Laurel. | Sunderland Echo

Thrilling links to the theatre

After school, it was back to his grandad’s for tea because both his parents worked at the Empire Theatre. Dad was first trumpeter in the orchestra and mum worked in the buffet bar.

Later in the evening, Bill would go to meet his parents and watch the acts rehearsing back stage. He would see everyone from The Beatles to Sunderland act the Rosslyn Babes.

A line-up of Rosslyn Babes on the stage.

Bill recalls it all in his talk with podcast interviewer Chris Cordner who said: “It was a fascinating chat with a man whose life was filled with theatre memories.”

Star billing ahead of Stan Laurel

Bill’s grandad Benny was the star of a variety show which also featured Stan Laurel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurel and Hardy with Benny Barron. | ugc

But to find out more, including the rest of Bill’s life story, you will have to listen to the podcast.

You will also find links to the previous episodes which include Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray, and best selling author Glenda Young.

The first series of Wearside Echoes has eight episodes and there are plenty more to come in the fortnightly broadcasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, sponsors of the Echo's brand new podcast which is dedicated to nostalgia. | other 3rd party

So many ways to enjoy nostalgia

There are plenty of other ways as well in which lovers of nostalgia can catch up on memories.

Echo followers can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

And next Tuesday, you can catch episode 3 which is available wherever you get your podcasts, or by following this link.