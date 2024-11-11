A podcast packed with Sunderland memories: Episode 3 on the way this week
Wearside Echoes, which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors will reach episode 3 on Tuesday, November 12 when we speak to Sunderland man Bill Barron.
Southwick-born Bill grew up in a Sunderland which was reeling from the effects of the Second World War.
Thrilling links to the theatre
After school, it was back to his grandad’s for tea because both his parents worked at the Empire Theatre. Dad was first trumpeter in the orchestra and mum worked in the buffet bar.
Later in the evening, Bill would go to meet his parents and watch the acts rehearsing back stage. He would see everyone from The Beatles to Sunderland act the Rosslyn Babes.
Bill recalls it all in his talk with podcast interviewer Chris Cordner who said: “It was a fascinating chat with a man whose life was filled with theatre memories.”
Star billing ahead of Stan Laurel
Bill’s grandad Benny was the star of a variety show which also featured Stan Laurel.
But to find out more, including the rest of Bill’s life story, you will have to listen to the podcast.
You will also find links to the previous episodes which include Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray, and best selling author Glenda Young.
The first series of Wearside Echoes has eight episodes and there are plenty more to come in the fortnightly broadcasts.
The podcast is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors which has locations in Millfield, South Hylton, Southwick and Downhill.
So many ways to enjoy nostalgia
