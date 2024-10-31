The Sunderland man who grew up with Stan Laurel as his 'uncle'

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Oct 2024, 04:50 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 10:21 BST
A life filled with theatre memories

Backstage at the Empire Theatre

The third episode will be going live on Tuesday, November 12 and it will feature Sunderland man Bill Barron.

His mother worked at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland in 1963, the year when The Beatles starred.

Bill’s family links to the stars

His childhood was filled with backstage memories of the Empire Theatre - including links with comedy legend Stan Laurel who was known as ‘Uncle Stan’ to Bill.

All of the interviews were conducted by Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner who has been a part of the Echo team, and that of its sister papers, for 44 years.

The first two episodes featured interviews with; Dave Murray, the Mackem Folk singer whose songs were all based around memories of Sunderland past.

But did you know that he grew up amid struggles with dyslexia?

Glenda Young, a best-selling author who grew up in Ryhope with two parents right at the heart of community life - and she loved it.

Chris’ insight also comes during the Journalism Matters campaign, which highlights the vital role trusted news media journalism plays in our society.

