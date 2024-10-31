The Sunderland man who grew up with Stan Laurel as his 'uncle'
A life filled with theatre memories
Backstage at the Empire Theatre
The third episode will be going live on Tuesday, November 12 and it will feature Sunderland man Bill Barron.
His mother worked at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland in 1963, the year when The Beatles starred.
Bill’s family links to the stars
His childhood was filled with backstage memories of the Empire Theatre - including links with comedy legend Stan Laurel who was known as ‘Uncle Stan’ to Bill.
The first two episodes featured interviews with; Dave Murray, the Mackem Folk singer whose songs were all based around memories of Sunderland past.
But did you know that he grew up amid struggles with dyslexia?
Glenda Young, a best-selling author who grew up in Ryhope with two parents right at the heart of community life - and she loved it.
