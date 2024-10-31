It’s retro with a difference and it’s out now!

Did you know there's a new way for Sunderland Echo readers to enjoy nostalgia? Our new podcast, also called Wearside Echoes, has launched and two episodes are out now.

A life filled with theatre memories

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands.

Backstage at the Empire Theatre

The series is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, the sponsors of Wearside Echoes.

The third episode will be going live on Tuesday, November 12 and it will feature Sunderland man Bill Barron.

His mother worked at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland in 1963, the year when The Beatles starred.

Sunderland man Bill Barron and his memories of meeting The Beatles, as well as his family links to Stan Laurel.

Bill’s family links to the stars

His childhood was filled with backstage memories of the Empire Theatre - including links with comedy legend Stan Laurel who was known as ‘Uncle Stan’ to Bill.

Memories galore from Sunderland man Bill Barron.

The first two episodes featured interviews with; Dave Murray, the Mackem Folk singer whose songs were all based around memories of Sunderland past.

Dave Murray gets ready for another great tune.

But did you know that he grew up amid struggles with dyslexia?

Glenda Young, a best-selling author who grew up in Ryhope with two parents right at the heart of community life - and she loved it.

Glenda Young speaking to the Sunderland Echo for episode 2 of our new podcast.

Chris' insight also comes during the Journalism Matters campaign, which highlights the vital role trusted news media journalism plays in our society.

