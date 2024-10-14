Exclusive: A sneak preview of our brand new nostalgia podcast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tempting first glimpse of the new Sunderland Echo podcast can be revealed.

Journalist Chris Cordner has given us a taste of the nostalgia we can expect to see on the eight-episode series called Wearside Echoes, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Wearside Echoes the podcast: The brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's nostalgia family. | se

Through the eyes of Mackems

It will be filled with memories of Sunderland’s past - but as it was seen by the very people who lived through it.

That includes this interview with Bill Barron whose mam worked at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland in 1963, the year when The Beatles starred.

But what did Bill think of the band? He tell us more.

Sunderland man Bill Barron and his memories of meeting The Beatles, as well as his family links to Stan Laurel. | se

Writing on the bedroom walls

During the audio series, Chris learns more about a singer’s love of writing music on bedroom walls, the business boss with a passion for Take That, and the writer who loves a bracing seafront stroll.

Chris said: “I am truly grateful to everyone who spoke so openly and richly about their Wearside childhood.

Chris Cordner who can't wait to share his brand new podcast with Sunderland Echo followers. | se

“Their love for Sunderland runs deep and you will understand why when you hear each of their stories.”

God’s own country

Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner. | se

Chris, 64, has worked for the Sunderland Echo and its sister papers for 44 years and prepared the video which promotes the audio series during a day of recording for the new project.

He added: “It’s all about reflections from the very people who grew up in Gods own country - from the music they listened to, the local delicacies they ate, the schools they went to.

“I am proud to say that my passion for sharing news is as strong as ever. Memories of the past are an important form of media.

“They connect us to Wearside as it used to be and how it helped to shape the world we live in now.

The shops which graced Pennywell in 1958. Sunderland's history is being relived through the people who lived there - in our new podcast. | se

The vital role of local journalism

“It encourages fruitful conversation. Nostalgia matters. Journalism matters.”

Chris’s insight also comes during the Journalism Matters campaign which highlights the vital role trusted news media journalism plays in our society.

This year, the week-long campaign will run from October 28 to November 3. Ninety two per cent of people say they use local media in some form. Make sure you make the most of the Sunderland Echo’s own coverage which includes the newspaper which has been produced since 1873, the Echo website, its Facebook page and its sister pages on Facebook including Wearside Echoes (the social media site dedicated to nostalgia).