13 pictures from the day Take That played at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in 2009
Music fans, was this your Greatest Day?
By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Sep 2019, 11:45 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 11:04 BST
Here are some reminders of fans having a great time before the eagerly-awaited Take That concert in Sunderland in 2009.
Our Echo photographers were out and about to capture the amazing atmosphere outside the Stadium of Light 10.
Was it a day you will Never Forget?
Take a trip down memory lane with our pictures and see if you can spot anyone you know.
1 / 4