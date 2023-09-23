Music fans, was this your Greatest Day?

Here are some reminders of fans having a great time before the eagerly-awaited Take That concert in Sunderland in 2009.

Our Echo photographers were out and about to capture the amazing atmosphere outside the Stadium of Light 10.

Was it a day you will Never Forget?

Take a trip down memory lane with our pictures and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Smiles galore They were ready for a great occasion.

Fans having fun Were you pictured at the Take That concert?

Ready for a party Recognise these fans at the 2009 event?