They were all dressed up for a special occasion. Recognise them?

13 pictures from the day Take That played at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in 2009

Music fans, was this your Greatest Day?
By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Sep 2019, 11:45 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 11:04 BST

Here are some reminders of fans having a great time before the eagerly-awaited Take That concert in Sunderland in 2009.

Our Echo photographers were out and about to capture the amazing atmosphere outside the Stadium of Light 10.

Was it a day you will Never Forget?

Take a trip down memory lane with our pictures and see if you can spot anyone you know.

They were ready for a great occasion.

1. Smiles galore

They were ready for a great occasion. Photo: AB

Were you pictured at the Take That concert?

2. Fans having fun

Were you pictured at the Take That concert? Photo: JM

Recognise these fans at the 2009 event?

3. Ready for a party

Recognise these fans at the 2009 event? Photo: JM

So happy to be part of a special day.

4. A joyous occasion

So happy to be part of a special day. Photo: JM

