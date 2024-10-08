Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Wearside Echoes podcast is full of Sunderland nostalgia but it's a new way of looking at it.

What better way is there of examining Mackem history than by asking the people who lived through it.

In the eight episodes, Echo journalist Chris Cordner chatted to best selling author Glenda Young, Mackem folk singer Dave Murray and Bill Barron who tells us more about his family's links to The Beatles and Stan Laurel.

Mackem Folk singer Dave Murray re-lives his childhood days. | se

Fiona Simpson relives her adventure of packing in a career in law to set up a new business - helping kids get messy through art.

And there’s much more besides in the podcast which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

If you want to find out more, watch out for Wearside Echoes the podcast - coming soon.