The wait is almost over: The exciting new Sunderland Echo podcast which delves into local history
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A podcast filled with memories of Wearside, seen through the eyes of the people who lived through it, is on its way.
It is called Wearside Echoes and it is eight episodes of memories from the likes of folk singer Dave Murray, and best-selling author Glenda Young.
Sunderland man Bill Barron comes from a family which is steeped in historical links to the stage, including a family connection to Stan Laurel.
We talk to Tara Mackings, an award-winning business boss who is determined to bring top-class leisure facilities to people with a disability.
Coming to you once a fortnight
And there’s much more to enjoy once the fortnightly episodes get under way - from tomorrow.
The podcast is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors which has locations in Millfield, South Hylton, Southwick and Downhill.
Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner has taken a look at Sunderland in years gone by - but he’s done it by interviewing the very people who lived through it.
He said today: “The memories of the people I interviewed are a wonderful insight into Wearside’s past.
‘I found out where they played as a child, the music they loved’
“Some of them grew up on the coast. Others watched the lights of the shipyards from their bedrooms at night.
“I found out where they played as a child, the music they loved, the shops they went to, the nightclubs they visited. Most of all, they all have a love for Sunderland.”
Lovers of nostalgia already have some great choices if they want to catch up on Wearside’s past.
Plenty of choices to catch up on nostalgia
They can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.
They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.
Members of the Facebook page can sign up to a monthly newsletter which brings them all the best highlights of our nostalgia coverage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.