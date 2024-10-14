Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wait is almost over. A brand new look at Sunderland’s nostalgia will finally be here tomorrow.

It will be available on all major podcast platforms.

Wearside Echoes the podcast: The brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's nostalgia family. | se

Eight episodes of Wearside’s past

It is called Wearside Echoes and it is eight episodes of memories from the likes of folk singer Dave Murray, and best-selling author Glenda Young.

Mackem Folk singer Dave Murray re-lives his childhood days. | se

Sunderland man Bill Barron comes from a family which is steeped in historical links to the stage, including a family connection to Stan Laurel.

Sunderland man Bill Barron and his memories of meeting The Beatles, as well as his family links to Stan Laurel. | se

We talk to Tara Mackings, an award-winning business boss who is determined to bring top-class leisure facilities to people with a disability.

Award-winning business owner Tara Mackings. | ugc

Coming to you once a fortnight

And there’s much more to enjoy once the fortnightly episodes get under way - from tomorrow.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors, sponsors of the Echo's brand new podcast which is dedicated to nostalgia. | other 3rd party

Sunderland Echo journalist Chris Cordner has taken a look at Sunderland in years gone by - but he’s done it by interviewing the very people who lived through it.

He said today: “The memories of the people I interviewed are a wonderful insight into Wearside’s past.

‘I found out where they played as a child, the music they loved’

“Some of them grew up on the coast. Others watched the lights of the shipyards from their bedrooms at night.

“I found out where they played as a child, the music they loved, the shops they went to, the nightclubs they visited. Most of all, they all have a love for Sunderland.”

Lovers of nostalgia already have some great choices if they want to catch up on Wearside’s past.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

Plenty of choices to catch up on nostalgia

They can enjoy the retro section on the Sunderland Echo website.

They can also join our Wearside Echoes page on Facebook which is updated every day and is filled with photos, stories and reader memories of the past.

And next on the way is the Wearside Echoes podcast. It will be available wherever you get your podcasts.