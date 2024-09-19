September marks 73 years since Britain’s first supermarket opened for business – and we wanted to hear all about where you used to go for your messages back in the day.

Were you a Food Giant family? Or did mam and dad always write the list for Hintons? Followers over on our Wearside Echoes retro Facebook community have been telling us about the go-to places for food shopping in their households. And if you were lucky, you might have been able to choose a treat for helping with the bags!

How many of these do you remember? A special mention, too, for the stores we could not find pictures of in our archive – including Axe in Pennywell, Brough’s and Laws Stores. Gone, but not forgotten!

Getting ready for the customers We are celebrating the retro supermarkets you loved - from Hintons (pictured) to Fine Fare and Walter Willson's.

Fine Fare Who remembers a trip to Fine Fare? It was a favourite for readers on our retro Facebook group. Staff at the Southwick branch are pictured here in 1982 - with shark steaks for sale!

Food Giant Shout out to the Food Giant shoppers! We're still in Southwick for this 1995 trip to the shops, as these schoolchildren went to the supermarket for an egg-decorating competition.

Hintons There is no doubt that Hintons was the most popular choice amongst followers of our Wearside Echoes retro group on Facebook. Staff are pictured here at the Fulwell branch in 1978, just as it was opening.