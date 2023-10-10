Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Sunderland who suffers from cerebral palsy has credited the Sit to Be Fit classes at The New Springs Centre as her "lifeline" in turning her fitness around, boosting her confidence and preventing her from feeling socially isolated.

Jane Bray, 39, tried many exercise classes, from Zumba to boxing, in a bid to get fit, but her cerebral palsy left her struggling to keep up and feeling disheartened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane started taking part in the Sit to be Fit sessions, which are run through Tailored Leisure, during Covid lockdowns, which helped her develop the confidence to attend in person sessions once restrictions were lifted.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Bray and other participants taking part in one of the Sit to Be Fit sessions.

She said: “My relationship with my body and exercise was never good and there was anxiety going into big groups.

"Classes I tried were fast and intense and there were movements I just couldn’t do because of spasticity in my body and balance issues.

"I’d feel I was slowing the group down so I’d usually leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Sit to Be Fit there was no pressure, we’d set our own goals and go at our own pace and ability, all encouraging each other. No anxiety, just lots of fun.

"Online classes were a lifeline through the pandemic for many of us, not just for exercise, for mental health and morale too.

“I’ve met some fabulous people I now call friends and my social life has improved. Sit to Be Fit is a family. We encourage and support each other and the instructors really care about our health and well-being goals."

Some of the Sit to Be Fit activities.

Jane has progressed to such an extent that she now volunteers to help run the classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I’m much more confident now and the anxiety is not as severe.”

The classes are funded by Get Out Get Active (GOGA), who specialise in "providing health and wellbeing programmes for people with physical disabilities and long-term conditions in the North East".

GOGA receives funding and support from The Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity.

The fitness sessions offer a range of activities for people with mobility issues, including seated boxercise, muscle strengthening, seated dance and chair-based yoga.

GOGA also run 'Coffee and Catch-up' sessions to reduce social isolation and improve well-being.