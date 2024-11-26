'My fight to make a difference for the disabled': Sunderland business boss relives her amazing journey
The Sunderland business founder has had many of them, including the time she set up a company to help disabled people get exercise.
A BEM and a Sunderland Echo award for Tara
And when she led a life-changing breast cancer care campaign for people with learning disabilities which became a national success.
She received a British Empire Medal in 2023 for her community work.
And her business won the Corporate Social Responsibility category at the 2021 Sunderland Echo Business Awards.
But we wanted to know more about Tara the young woman who grew up in the Whitburn area.
Determined to realise her dreams
We found out from Tara herself as she shared her story with the Sunderland Echo for episode 4 of our new podcast, Wearside Echoes, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.
Tara has cerebral palsy but it has never stopped her from chasing her dreams.
She founded a company called Tailored Leisure which has big plans for the future, and a motto of Ability Not Disability.
Tara said many of her best ideas come from what she calls ‘lightbulb moments’ in her life.
Memories of the Great North Run
It’s all set against a background of growing up with challenges because of her own disability - yet with lots of love and support from her family.
She told us: “My parents were always saying ‘you’re just Tara. You are just going to go out and do all these things. And I did.
“I’ve got photographic clippings of my dad pushing me in the Great North Run and along the seafront, but I can also remember the times when it was a challenge.’
Listen to the full interview
There is much more to her story and her podcast interview is available in full here.
It can also be found on major podcast platforms where you can also listen to the first three episodes.
