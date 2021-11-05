A night to remember at the Portfolio Awards.

Ralph Saelzer, the managing director of Liebherr Sunderland, got a rousing standing ovation at the Portfolio Awards after he won the Lifetime Achievement trophy.

Ralph could not be there on the night because he is ‘unwell’, the audience heard at the Stadium of Light.

But they also heard how he was a brilliant leader, a role model to young workers, and a promoter of older workers.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Ralph Saelzer of Liebherr Sunderland who was unable to attend and his award was collected by colleague Rudi Cherdron.

He joined crane makers Liebherr in 2002 and had since been a fine ambassador of promoting healthy working environments for staff across the city.

The citation for him said Ralph was one of Sunderland’s ambassadors who had become part of the fabric of the city.

Ralph was just one of many outstanding winners at the first Portfolio Awards since the pandemic.

The Stadium of Light welcomed Wearside’s finest firms and heard about their inspiring stories of success during the pandemic.

Tara Johnson of Tailored Leisure Company, centre, and all of other winners of the 2021 Sunderland Echo Portfoilio Business Awards.

Other winners included;

:: Paul McEldon, the chief executive at the North East Business and Innovation Centre, who won the Special Recognition Award for leading from the front in the efforts to bring jobs and industry to the city. During his tenure, the BIC has supported over 4,000 companies to start-up with 7,500 jobs being created.

The citation for Paul, who also won an OBE in the Queen’s Honours List this year, said: “Tonight, Sunderland honours one of its finest ambassadors.”

:: Nissan was the Overall Business of the Year for its huge investment in Sunderland including jobs, the trial of new technology and a new battery plant.

The Special Recognition Award went to Paul McEldon of the North East Business Innovation Centre and was presented by Joy Yates, Regional Director, JPI Media North East.

:: The new category of ‘Businesses making a difference during the pandemic’ was won by Washington-based PFF Group which doubled its workforce with 100 new staff when it pumped more than £2million into making PPE for frontline NHS staff and social care workers. Veterans in Crisis was highly commended for its work with Forces veterans.

:: The Women In Business category was won by Before We Meet which is a Sunderland-based private baby scanning clinic run by Tori Young.

:: The Social Enterprise Award went to Pop Recs CIC which has brought positive change through arts and music Sadly, its founder director Dave Harper, died earlier this year but his vision to showcase talent lives on.

Other winners included Sunderland business New World Design whose special effects and photography work is world renowned. It won the Small Business of the Year category.

The Overall Business of the Year award went to Nissan, and was collected by Dick Malone, Jimmy Montgomery and Steve Davison. It was presented by Coun Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland Council.

Large Business of the Year was Sunderland-based Maxim Facilities Management which specialises in cleaning and hygiene.

Medium Business of the Year was Washington-based Advanced Heat Transfer which expanded during the pandemic and created new jobs.

Employer of the Year was Tombola which was praised for its ‘brilliant’ wellbeing support for its staff during lockdown.

The Technology of the Year category was won by Haskel Energy Systems – a North Hylton Road firm which specialises in systems for clean energy fuels.

The City Centre Business of the Year was Penshaw View based at the Vaux site. It delivers high quality H&S training and consultancy advice all over the country.

Roar Motion won the Creative Industries category after it set up new headquarters in the heart of the city, held virtual open days for UK schools during the pandemic and then enjoyed fantastic growth in its client base.

Coun Graeme Miller addresses the audience.

Sole Trader of the Year was Andyman Upcycling run by Andy Buddin in Jacky Whites Market. Andy has created everything from furniture with aHarry Potter theme, to rejuvenated guitars.

Milkman John Amer was highly commended in this category.

The Special Community Business Award went to Hendon based Back on the Map which has tackled everything from housing to fly tipping.

The Best Green Business was Bottle Swap which operates a refill delivery service.

Best Training Provider was Doxford International-based Milltech which has over 35 years’ experience in education, training and development.

Leisure Business of the Year was Luciano’s on High Street West, which celebrated 30 years of business.

And the Corporate Social Responsibility Award went to Tailored Leisure Company which provides leisure services for people with physical limitations.

On a night when Wearside industry was shown at its best, Coun Graeme Miller, the leader of Sunderland City Council, said ‘no-one knew what was around the corner’ when the pandemic arrived.

But he added: “It makes it more special that we are back here and celebrating our outstanding businesses.”

"We have got a very strong business community in the city and we are continuing to grow it.”

Coun Miller told the shortlisted finalists: “You have all done a tremendous job. You have worked tirelessly to rise to the challenge of lockdown.”

And he said he was ‘delighted’ that Sunderland’s business sector was continuing to grow.”

Regional director Joy Yates told the audience at the start of the evening: “The awards have a huge part to play in recognising the work that you all do.”

Our thanks go to all of the magnificent award sponsors.

Sunderland City Council was once again the headline sponsor and also on board were Artventurers, Gentoo, the North East Autism Society, Station Taxis, Bradley Hall, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Thompson Waste Management, Sunderland College, University of Sunderland, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, Sunderland Football Club, and the North East Business and Innovation Centre in Sunderland.

Watch out for more interviews and photos with all of the winners in a supplement in the Sunderland Echo on November 10.

