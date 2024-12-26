Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of Sunderland and South Tyneside people are waiting for an organ transplant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statistics released to the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette show;

There are currently 33 people in Sunderland waiting for an organ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 15 people in South Tyneside waiting for a transplant.

Cheryl is urging people to register their decision to donate organs on the NHS Organ Donor Register. | other 3rd party

‘People on waiting lists may lose their lives - children and adults’

Most are waiting to receive a new kidney and the statistic is similar to the numbers of people who were on the transplant list a year earlier, said a spokesman for NHS Blood and Transplant.

Cheryl Archbold is a mum whose own daughter Beatrix received a new heart in 2023.

Beatrix Archbold as she looks today - just over a year after her heart transplant. | ugc

Cheryl, who hails from Roker, said: “It is more important than ever that people consider this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrix Archbold who has had a heart transplant. | ugc

“There are people who are on waiting lists who may lose their lives, adults as well as children.”

Hugs from mum and dad for heart transplant girl Beatrix Archbold. | ugc

‘Give a message of hope’

Anyone who considers giving their organs is ‘giving a message of hope’, said Cheryl.

“The whole life of someone waiting for a transplant can change in a day. One phone call can change everything.

“There is life after a transplant and it is a good quality life. It is a life away from hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrix Archbold as she looks today. | ugc

The little girl whose heart stopped working properly

One year on, she is a ‘feisty’ little girl who is full of life and her family loves it.

Beatrix’s story first unfolded in May 2022.

Mini super hero Beatrix Archbold during her time in hospital.

She had stopped drinking, had a rash on her neck and the family dialled 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After going to A&E, a doctor at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead detected a heart murmur. Tests showed one side of her heart was enlarged and not functioning properly.

Beatrix learned to walk and talk in hospital

Then came a 14-month wait for a new heart.

Precious moments for Cheryl and Beatrix before the 2-year-old left hospital. | ugc

She spent so long in hospital that she learned to walk and talk while she was on the ward - and even developed a Geordie accent!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beatrix and her family were ready to celebrate their first ‘real’ Christmas together this year.

‘Is it Christmas Day yet?’

An excited little girl spent weeks asking her mum if it was Christmas Day yet.

“She asked every day,” said Cheryl. “I had to promise her that I would tell her when the day does arrive.”

Beatrix was fascinated by the chocolate advent calendar she received and Cheryl said: “I feel like this is our first proper Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were so traumatised last year from the whole hospital experience, we were just in survival mode. This year, we are in thriving mode.

‘Can I have a meerkat for Christmas?’

“It just feels like a normal Christmas but you just can’t under estimate how ‘normal’ feels.”

Cheryl did have one slight concern though.

“Bea wants a meerkat for Christmas. I’ve got her a toy one. I just hope she is not expecting a real one!’

Beatrix and her family are determined to keep campaigning for more awareness around organ donations.

To find out more, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, call 0300 123 23 23 or use the NHS app.