Founder of the Sunderland Fans Museum, Michael Ganley, has received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Sunderland and said the award is not just for him, but “for the fans who’ve supported the museum”.

The museum officially opened in 2018 and is a popular spot for both home and away supporters, as well as former players, on matchdays.

Located at the formerly closed Monkwearmouth Station, as well as enjoying a pre-match pint, visitors can also find a huge collection of football memorabilia covering countries and clubs from across the globe.

From match-worn shirts from Ronaldo and Beckham to the boardroom table from Roker Park – it can all be found at the Fans Museum.

Not forgetting ‘Super’ Kevin Phillip’s shirt which he wore when he scored his 30th goal for the Black Cats to win the European Golden Shoe.

However, in the last six years under Michael’s stewardship the museum has become a real community hub, helping to facilitate education programmes for disadvantaged youngsters, working with dementia and end of life patients, and supporting local charities.

As a born and bred Mackem, Michael’s love for Sunderland AFC was instilled in him from birth – but it was after his first Black Cats match in 1980 when they played West Ham United that his passion for the beautiful game truly ignited.

Michael, who had just turned nine at the time, began collecting stickers, programmes – anything he could find that was football-related.

Over the course of 30 years, Michael grew his vast collection of rare football memorabilia and at the age of 42, he resigned from his job to follow his dream of establishing a museum in the city dedicated to the history of football and its fans.

Speaking after receiving his honour today (November 27) at the university’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies at the Stadium of Light, Michael said: “I was too young to remember Sunderland winning the cup in 1973 but the joy experienced by fans on that day is the only thing I can compare receiving this accolade to.

“This is the only dedicated fans’ museum of in the world and this award is for the SAFC fans who’ve supported the museum and everything we do in the city and region.”