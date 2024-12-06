A Sunderland woman has told why she quit a career in law - so her children could enjoy the beauty of Wearside.

Fiona Simpson was born and brought up in Sunderland and has childhood memories of roller boots, spending days at the Cat and Dog Steps and going to Ku Club when she was a bit older.

She shared memories of growing up with us for the latest episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Tony Clarke Funeral Directors are the sponsors of our new podcast series. | other 3rd party

‘I really wanted my children to have the kind of childhood I'd had’

Fiona told us how she left the region for a while when she studied law and then went into the legal profession.

But the lure of Wearside was too strong and she told the Sunderland Echo: “I really wanted my children to have the kind of childhood I'd had'.

Fiona Simpson who changed careers so she could set up an arts-based company for children. | se

Instead, she came back to Sunderland and set up her own business in a completely different field of art for youngsters.

She founded Artventurers which encourages children to enjoy the thrill of painting - and get messy if they feel like it.

Fiona Simpson from Artventurers proudly holds her trophy after being announced as the Business Woman of the Year at the 2019 Wearside Women In Business Awards.

Seen through the eyes of the people

There is so much more to Fiona’s story - and many more childhood memories.

But to enjoy them, you’ll have to listen to the next episode of Wearside Echoes - the new podcast series which is filled with nostalgia as seen through the eyes of the people.

Fiona Simpson in her role as the founder of Artventurers. | ugc

Fiona features in episode 5 of our eight-part production which is sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Wearside Echoes - the brand new addition to the Sunderland Echo's family of nostalgia brands. | se

