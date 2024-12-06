'I gave up a career in law to bring up my children on Wearside'
Fiona Simpson was born and brought up in Sunderland and has childhood memories of roller boots, spending days at the Cat and Dog Steps and going to Ku Club when she was a bit older.
She shared memories of growing up with us for the latest episode of our Wearside Echoes podcast.
‘I really wanted my children to have the kind of childhood I'd had’
Fiona told us how she left the region for a while when she studied law and then went into the legal profession.
But the lure of Wearside was too strong and she told the Sunderland Echo: “I really wanted my children to have the kind of childhood I'd had'.
Instead, she came back to Sunderland and set up her own business in a completely different field of art for youngsters.
She founded Artventurers which encourages children to enjoy the thrill of painting - and get messy if they feel like it.
Seen through the eyes of the people
There is so much more to Fiona’s story - and many more childhood memories.
But to enjoy them, you’ll have to listen to the next episode of Wearside Echoes - the new podcast series which is filled with nostalgia as seen through the eyes of the people.
Fiona features in episode 5 of our eight-part production.
Four fabulous episodes to enjoy so far
In the four episodes published so far, Echo journalist Chris Cordner has;
Chatted to best selling author Glenda Young.
Spent time with Mackem folk singer Dave Murray.
Found out more about Bill Barron who tells us more about his family's links to The Beatles and Stan Laurel.
Available on major platforms
And learned all about the childhood of Tara Mackings, born in Whitburn and who became a successful business boss while raising two children and facing life with cerebral palsy.
