Spare a thought for Sunderland’s Christmas shoppers 90 years ago.

They had it tough. They were living through an economic depression. But that did not stop them from living it up at Christmas.

Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, tells us more.

It’s the busiest time of the year.

But what made 1934 harder for customers and retailers was there was less money about because the town was in the middle of an economic depression.

Fruit wine at 2s a bottle

Alcohol was seen as an essential Christmas treat in many households

Cherrett’s, on the corner of Dock Street and Church Street North, offered fruit wine at 2s a bottle and Spanish sherry was 3s 6d.

Cherrett's shop - just the place for your Christmas drinks. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

You could get a bottle of Sandeman port for 5s, and if you went across the river, JW Cameron was selling Scotch Cream Whisky for 12s 6d a bottle, or 6s 6d for half a bottle.

Auld’s was the place for a new football

For the keen sport enthusiast in your life, you could go to Auld’s in Union Street. It was run by John Robertson Auld who was once a footballer with SAFC.

Auld's for the young footballer in your life in 1934. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

He joined the Black Cats on a good wage and the promise of a boot and shoe shop.

By 1934, it was running Christmas adverts saying ‘Buy Him A Football’.

Jeffrey’s butcher’s shop in Crowtree Road had meat hanging up outside - in the era before health and safety rules.

Christmas puddings and pineapple chunks

It was the place to go to get joints of all sizes as well as pies.

Jeffrey's shop in Crowtree Road which sold everything from Christmas puddings to joints of all sizes. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

McConnell’s Bacon Department was on the corner of Dundas Street and Mere Knolls Road. It had cheeses to suit all palates and pockets.

You could get Empire cheese, Stilton, Cheshire, Gorgonzola as well as Christmas puddings, pineapple chunks and Australian currants.

Cary Grant and Gary Cooper in Alice in Wonderland

For the children, Black’s Theatre was showing Alice in Wonderland featuring WC Fields, Cary Grant and Gary Cooper.

An old Sunderland Echo image of Bedford Street where Blacks Theatre Royal welcomed customers. | se

It even held a Christmas party on the stage featuring the resident orchestra led by Arnold Eagle.

Our thanks go to Philip and Sunderland Antiquarian Society for providing the story which is one of many great reads in the latest edition of the society’s newsletter.

More to find out at the Heritage Centre

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has vast archives of information about Wearside. | other 3rd party

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]