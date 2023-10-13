News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Dundas Street in nine pictures, from a visiting pop star to a future king

We've got celebrities - and lots of local faces too

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST

We're off on another time travelling trip - this time to Dundas Street.

It's a chance to meet royalty and a pop star once more as both Prince William and Joe McElderry have paid visits. Re-live those great days from 2013.

And while you're at it, have a browse through dozens of local faces from Dundas Street and Lower Dundas Street - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.

A journey through time in this Sunderland street. Tell us if these scenes bring back memories for you.

Jack Tennick, transport organiser for Sunderland Supporters Association with SAFC fans in 1967. They were pictured before nine 50-seater coaches left Dundas Street for the first match of the season with Leeds United.

Andrew Carter, right, and Martin Weston, second right, had a helping hand from youngsters on holiday when they transformed a subway into an outside art gallery in 1979.

The Alexandra on corner of Church Street North and Lower Dundas Street in 1982.

