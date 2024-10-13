The Sunderland cinema ghost which dashed through walls

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Oct 2024, 05:38 BST
A Sunderland cinema had an extra attraction which wasn’t on the big screen - it was more likely to be seen disappearing through walls.

The Blacks Theatre Royal in Bedford Street is regularly mentioned on websites as a place where spirits adorned.

Dashing through a wall

And it has also appeared in a Sunderland Echo story about the theatre in 2019.

The women’s staff room had reports of someone dashing across the floor area and through the wall.

The spirit would disappear into the area under the floor which was once a part of a boarding house where there had been a death.

An old Sunderland Echo image of Bedford Street where Blacks Theatre Royal welcomed customers.An old Sunderland Echo image of Bedford Street where Blacks Theatre Royal welcomed customers.
An old Sunderland Echo image of Bedford Street where Blacks Theatre Royal welcomed customers. | se

The stage ropes swished around

Another room occasionally was subject to the sounds of swishing and coldness - and would even include every one of the stage ropes moving around.

Women would not stay downstairs themselves and all of them had experienced disturbing sightings, said the Echo story.

Here's a view of Blacks Regal in 1954 when it was showing Flight Of The White Heron.Here's a view of Blacks Regal in 1954 when it was showing Flight Of The White Heron.
Here's a view of Blacks Regal in 1954 when it was showing Flight Of The White Heron. | se

Our 2019 story shared the memories of Bill Mather who had worked in the cinema industry for more than 50 years.

A scary night in a rest room

He told us how one man had the unenviable task – twice a year – of having to stay in the room all night to discharge the emergency batteries to comply with the law by showing the batteries were working properly.

Bedford Street as it looked in May this year. Photo: Google MapsBedford Street as it looked in May this year. Photo: Google Maps
Bedford Street as it looked in May this year. Photo: Google Maps | Google Maps

But the man who had the all-night job found that he wasn’t alone. He opened a nearby rest room door where he ‘felt cobwebs and coldness’, said Bill back in 2019.

If you have a Sunderland ghost story to tell, get in touch.

Email [email protected]

