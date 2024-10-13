The Sunderland cinema ghost which dashed through walls
The Blacks Theatre Royal in Bedford Street is regularly mentioned on websites as a place where spirits adorned.
Dashing through a wall
And it has also appeared in a Sunderland Echo story about the theatre in 2019.
The spirit would disappear into the area under the floor which was once a part of a boarding house where there had been a death.
The stage ropes swished around
Another room occasionally was subject to the sounds of swishing and coldness - and would even include every one of the stage ropes moving around.
Women would not stay downstairs themselves and all of them had experienced disturbing sightings, said the Echo story.
Our 2019 story shared the memories of Bill Mather who had worked in the cinema industry for more than 50 years.
A scary night in a rest room
He told us how one man had the unenviable task – twice a year – of having to stay in the room all night to discharge the emergency batteries to comply with the law by showing the batteries were working properly.
But the man who had the all-night job found that he wasn’t alone. He opened a nearby rest room door where he ‘felt cobwebs and coldness’, said Bill back in 2019.
