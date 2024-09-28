It was back in 2004 when the very first event was held and it has grown to become an international phenomenon.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary, we found these Echo archive scenes from 2012, 2016 and 2019.
Get your jogging shoes on for a celebration of 20 years of parkrun.
