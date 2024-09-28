Happy 20th birthday parkrun! Pictures celebrating the 5k events in Sunderland over the years

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Sep 2024, 05:44 BST

Get your jogging shoes on for a celebration of 20 years of parkrun.

It was back in 2004 when the very first event was held and it has grown to become an international phenomenon.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, we found these Echo archive scenes from 2012, 2016 and 2019.

Runners galore in our selection of Sunderland parkrun scenes from 2012 to 2019.

1. On course for reminiscing

Runners galore in our selection of Sunderland parkrun scenes from 2012 to 2019.

Back to 2012 for this view of the Silksworth run on a rainy day in October.

2. A fast start in 2012

Back to 2012 for this view of the Silksworth run on a rainy day in October.

A wave for the cameras from this runner at Silksworth in 2012.

3. Reflections from Silksworth

A wave for the cameras from this runner at Silksworth in 2012.

Tackling the Silksworth 5k course in 2012.

4. Still going strong

Tackling the Silksworth 5k course in 2012.

