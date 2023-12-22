Nine Sunderland links to Christmas TV favourites over the years

Men in Black, Sound of Music, Scrooge - retro Sunderland links to them all

Not long now until we all settle in for a session of seasonal TV viewing.

All of these great shows are on the way this festive season.

To get you in the spirit, we've found nine fun retro Echo scenes and each of them has a connection to a programme on your screens this Christmas.

Have a look at the Sunderland men dressed as Men In Black while they did the Boxing Day dip.

Or the Wearside schools which did productions of Scrooge and Cinderella.

1 . Christmas in retro There's plenty of choices for your TV viewing over Christmas - and plenty of local memories to spur you on. Photo Sales

2 . Dipping into 2006 Looking for aliens, and dressed as Men in Black in 2006, were Ross Morgan and Dave Matthews. They were paying tribute to the film as they did the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn. Catch the real Men In Black on Channel 4 on December 23 at 7pm. Photo Sales

3 . Food for thought Sunderland's MasterChefs Leon Dodds and Stacie Stewart at Liberty Brown in 2012. This year's Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-off is on BBC2 at 12pm on December 23. Photo Sales

4 . A reminder from Crowtree It's 40 years since you took your valuables along to be assessed at the BBC 1 Antiques Roadshow at Crowtree Leisure Centre. The Antiques Roadshow at Christmas is on our screens at 7pm on BBC1 on Christmas Eve. Photo Sales