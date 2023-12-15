They served up meals and gritted the roads

Let's hear it for the Wearside people who spend their Christmas helping others.

Most of us will be enjoying the big day with loved ones.

But these are the heroes who keep on going and we've decided on a retro tribute to them.

Keeping the roads safe

Twenty years ago, these three were among those who went on the roads to keep them gritted.

Pictured in 2003 were area manager Brian Taylor, left, Andy McLeod and divisional manager Ian Richardson looking on.

Brian Taylor, Andy McLeod and Ian Richardson were ready for a Christmas Day shift on the roads in 2003.

Hats off to Michele Anderson and David Smith.

Making sure no-one was alone

They were making preparations for the Christmas dinner that would be hosted by Wearside Women in Need for anyone who would normally be on their own on Christmas Day.

Project Manager Michele Anderson and David Smith project support worker making Christmas dinner in 2014.

Project Manager Michele and project support worker David gave up their own time in 2014 to help others.

Spare a thought for the poor animals who face a bleak Christmas.

Thankfully, these two pups were safe and sound at Christmas 2013 thanks to Animal Krackers.

Animal Krackers worker Andrea Parkin with two of the eight Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Its worker Andrea Parkin is pictured with two of the eight Staffordshire Bull Terriers who were found abandoned along with their mother on Christmas Eve that year.

They all do amazing work

Let's hear it too for the emergency services workers who give up their time throughout Christmas each year.