A festive toast to these Sunderland people who worked over Christmases past
They served up meals and gritted the roads
Let's hear it for the Wearside people who spend their Christmas helping others.
Most of us will be enjoying the big day with loved ones.
But these are the heroes who keep on going and we've decided on a retro tribute to them.
Keeping the roads safe
Twenty years ago, these three were among those who went on the roads to keep them gritted.
Pictured in 2003 were area manager Brian Taylor, left, Andy McLeod and divisional manager Ian Richardson looking on.
Hats off to Michele Anderson and David Smith.
Making sure no-one was alone
They were making preparations for the Christmas dinner that would be hosted by Wearside Women in Need for anyone who would normally be on their own on Christmas Day.
Project Manager Michele and project support worker David gave up their own time in 2014 to help others.
Spare a thought for the poor animals who face a bleak Christmas.
Thankfully, these two pups were safe and sound at Christmas 2013 thanks to Animal Krackers.
Its worker Andrea Parkin is pictured with two of the eight Staffordshire Bull Terriers who were found abandoned along with their mother on Christmas Eve that year.
They all do amazing work
Let's hear it too for the emergency services workers who give up their time throughout Christmas each year.
If you know of someone who goes above and beyond to help others at Christmas, let us know.
Email [email protected]