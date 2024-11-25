Sunderland continue their campaign with a home contest against West Brom in midweek.

Sunderland will look to return to winning ways when they host West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening. The Black Cats have drawn each of their last four outings in the Championship, including a sharing of the spoils with Millwall following a frustrating late equaliser on Saturday afternoon.

That result, coupled with Leeds United’s dramatic win over Swansea City, meant that Regis Le Bris’ side slipped from the summit of the table over the weekend. Reacting to his side’s point at The Den, the Frenchman said: "I liked the first half especially with such a young team and in such a tough place to play.

"We probably could have scored one more goal because we had a lot of situations to exploit. In the second half it was more difficult because they used their direct play and they have mastered it. They are very good from second balls and from there they build around your box.

“We won the first contact mainly but we struggled with the second ball and to escape the pressure. We did it at times and had many chances to counter. We could have scored a second goal but we didn't and it was a little bit more chaotic. This we have to improve because even when the opponent had strong momentum, we could have broken the dynamic with the ball. It's a question of maturity and sometimes bravery, we can improve on this.

"It's difficult to digest but overall, they deserved to score a goal in the second half. Overall, I think we deserved a point. With the starting line-up I was confident but you have to see it on the pitch, and they showed that they are able to play, to help the team. This is good for us. At the academy we felt these options could be good for us and it was good to see it on the pitch."

But as attention now turns to Tuesday’s meeting with West Brom on Wearside, here’s everything you need to know about how to keep up to date with all of the action as Sunderland host Albion...

When does Sunderland vs West Brom kick off?

Sunderland will play West Brom on Tuesday evening as part of a round of midweek Championship fixtures, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 8pm GMT.

Is Sunderland vs West Brom on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs West Brom will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs West Brom?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with West Brom are still available on safc.com.