Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane was having a heated argument with an Ipswich Town fan on Sunday

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane was videoed arguing with an Ipswich Town fan during the Tractor Boys draw against Manchester United at Portman Road on Sunday evening.

The Daily Mail reports that Keane furiously had words with an Ipswich Town fan who was allegedly abusing the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland legend. Keane was in attendance to cover the game between Ipswich and the Red Devils for Sky Sports.

Keane was pictured telling the fan to meet him in the carpark after the game with fellow presenters Jamie Redknapp and Izzy Christiansen also captured trying to calm the situation down. The Mail also reports that the punditry team were receiving final instructions from producers to come back out of an ad break before Keane “set off to confront one particular fan, who had stayed behind to goad him.”

Keane, who managed Ipswich between 2009 and 2011, is seen on several videos widely shared on social media placing down his microphone, walking over to confront the fan directly before a “heated” back-and-forth ensued.

53-year-old Keane won just 28 of his 81 matches in charge after taking the Ipswich job following his Sunderland departure. Keane lost 28 and drew 25 matches during his stint at Portman Road with the Tractor boys dropping as low as 21st in the Championship prior to his dismissal back in January 2011.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday after taking an early lead in Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge since replacing Erik ten Hag.