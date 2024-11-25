Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly scored his first goal in red-and-white at The Den on Saturday

Aaron Connolly said his volley at Millwall was one of the most special goals of his career and is determined to make it the first of many at Sunderland.

Connolly's first-half strike was his first in red-and-white and marked the latest step in his bid to recapture his very best form. The 24-year-old is determined to now go on a run for his new club.

"I knew I got a good connection," Connolly said.

"I saw it nestle and took off towards the away fans, but they were a bit far away so I just to give it a little jump! It was just relief, I wanted to get that one and hopefully from there I can five, ten, fifteen. Every striker wants that first goal, thankfully mine has come in my second start. I just want to score goals for this club, see that packed away end celebrating and hopefully I can get my first at the Stadium of Light soon.

"If you look back at all the other goals I've scored in my career, I don't think I've ever quite reacted like that. It was just so much emotion coming out, because it has been a tough time for me and I probably underestimated how tough it was. Now I'm in a place where I love my football, love playing for this club."

Connolly's goal came despite the forward being asked to play a more withdrawn role by Regis Le Bris as a result of the club's lengthy list of absentees. Connolly believes his performance in support of Wilson Isidor is a reflection of his improved mindset and that his goal came as a reward for that.

"I enjoyed playing a little deeper today but I know I can play as a nine as well," he said.

"I'm just happy to play whenever and wherever the gaffer needs me. I just want to play football now. Maybe in the past I might have thrown a little tantrum not playing as a nine but I just went out there to do a job for the team. When you're in that kind of mindset, I think things like that happen [goal] for you.

"There's so many players competing for a shirt and I think that should be a good kind of competition. We're not going to get promoted unless everyone is connected and we have a positive dressing room, which we do."