Sunderland have been handed a boost ahead of their game with Sheffield United on Friday in the Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been handed a minor boost ahead of next Friday’s game against Sheffield United in the Championship.

The Black Cats drew their last game against Millwall at The Den on Saturday after conceding a late equaliser to make it four stalemates on the spin following the games against Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End and Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris’ side return to action at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday in the Championship before heading to Bramall Lane to face Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United. As it stands Sunderland are top of the table on goal difference with the Blades sitting second.

However, Sheffield United will be without one of their key players for their next three fixtures after £5million-rated defender Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off against Coventry City last weekend. The Bladesman clashed with Sky Blues player Norman Bassette, sparking a reaction from the defender who was then shown a red card for violent conduct in the first-half.

“We tried to hang on in there but we need to be more disciplined in light of a few incidents that went off, so I have no issue with the red card and the referee’s decision,” said Wilder in his post-match assessment of the 2-2 draw. “Anel fell for the three card trick and that puts even more pressure on ourselves in a tight game when we’re down to ten men against a good footballing side.”

Asked about what led to the reaction from his player, he said: “I think it was from the off really. The boy (Bassette) has gone down twice in the box when he just got out-muscled. I don’t think there was anything in it but he went down easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then there was an incident where he has tried to leave his elbow on his back, which everyone has seen, and then when Anel has gone down on the boy sort of... Not enough for Anel’s reaction, of course, so I am not condoning that at all. He’s going to miss three games and he’s a big player for us.”

Wilder also remarked after the game that had Coventry City’s players run that much for previous boss Mark Robins, then he would still be in a job.