Sunderland’s squad was severely stretched at Millwall after further injury setbacks ahead of the game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says there is still a chance that Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde and Nazariy Rusyn could play a part in Sunderland's next two fixtures after their surprise absence at Millwall on Saturday.

Cirkin suffered a broken wrist during the 0-0 draw with QPR, and played through the pain in the next two fixtures. However, the injury required surgery over the course of the international break and he is still recovering. The club said on Saturday that he would return to action after a 'short recovery period'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hjelde and Rusyn were both also absent, though Hjelde did travel with the team. The pair are doubts for West Brom's visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night but Le Bris isn't expecting them to be absent for a prolonged period.

"Leo and Naz were both injured, we don't think they are major injuries but they weren't available for us on Saturday," Le Bris said.

Le Bris's options will be strengthened considerably by the return of Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts and Jobe Bellingham for suspension. And though he missed a late chance to secure all three points at The Den, Milan Aleksic delivered a promising debut from the bench to show he can be trusted with more minutes moving forward.

"It was his first opportunity and he has earned these minutes," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a difficult scenario [to go on]. You just have to give your best and push to your limits and he did this. Now it's a question of repetition and building experience. I think you can see that he has many qualities to help us."

Aaron Connolly was brought off in the second half at Millwall, explaining after the game that he had been withdrawn as a precaution after suffering a brief dizzy spell. He was hopeful of being involved in the next fixtures after scoring his first goal.