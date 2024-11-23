Sunderland fans have had their say after Millwall scored a late equaliser against Régis Le Bris’ side on Saturday

Sunderland fans have expressed their frustrations after Régis Le Bris’ side conceded a late equaliser against Millwall at The Den.

An injury-hit Sunderland side were forced to settle for a point at Millwall after Femi Azeez’s stoppage-time goal. The Black Cats looked to have secured an outstanding win, given their injury issues, after Aaron Connolly’s first goal for the club early in a first half that was delayed for half an hour due to medical emergencies in the crowd.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the result on The Echo’s social media pages:

Niall Tansey said: “Frustrating draw but considering the players we have available + Connolly going off injured. Fair result. Although Aleksic should have scored at the end.”

Dean Cummings said: “Totally comfortable first half... 2nd half we allowed the composure to totally desert us and barely come over halfway. We're shooting ourselves in the foot. Pick up 3 points on Tuesday and today's point will be a good one.”

TJ Brown added: “I get that he might not be a big fan of Adil, Ba, Anderson and Jewi but the absolute refusal to use them baffles me. All are perfectly capable of coming in as a sub and we need their fresh legs.”

Elliot Luke said: “Can we talk about being ‘found out’ yet? I don’t mean le Bris, I mean the squad. 1 game since Luton (Oxford) where they didn’t just pump the ball into the box and play for set pieces. Luton showed people how to cause us problems and they’ve all done it.

Lee Ingram commented: “Sometimes we forget that there are two teams playing. We have no divine right to control games. Millwall are strong at home, beating both Burnley and Leeds recently. We are decimated by injuries and suspensions. Didn't we concede when not sitting back.”

Adrian Young concluded: Felt like a loss, due to all in the injuries and suspensions but we never learnt our lesson from the Coventry game. excellent 1st half but poor 2nd half. We cannot kill teams off when on top.”