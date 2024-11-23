An injury-hit Sunderland side were forced to settle for a point at Millwall after Femi Azeez’s stoppage-time goal.

The Black Cats looked to have secured an outstanding win given their injury issues, after Aaron Connolly’s first goal for the club early in a first half that was delayed for half an hour due to medical emergencies in the crowd.

Sunderland were left facing a daunting challenge against an in-form Millwall side with their injury issues continuing to worsen, Dennis Cirkin becoming the latest to be ruled out with a wrist problem.

It meant Le Bris fielded a reshuffled side with a number of new partnerships, but there was little sign of any issues with cohesion as the Black Cats dominated from the off. Clever play allowed them to win a free kick down the left, which Chris Rigg floated to the back post. Millwall were just about able to clear from their box but the loose ball fell kindly for Aaron Connolly, whose first-time volley from 20 yards flew into the bottom corner.

Sunderland grew in confidence and Millwall struggled to cope, Jensen making a good close-range block after another dangerous set piece fell at Alese’s feet. Watson and Isidor both then had efforts saves as Sunderland continued to apply pressure.

Millwall settled a touch and started to enjoy more territory even if clear chances were few and far between. The game was then delayed for a period of around half an hour after two separate medical emergencies on opposite sides of the ground, the final five minutes of the half played before another break.

Millwall spurned two huge opportunities to equalise shortly after the break, Hutchinson and then substitute Bradshaw winning first contact on set pieces but heading over the bar from a matter of yards.

The home side continued to apply a huge amount of pressure on the Sunderland box, though the visitors came close to doubling their advantage when Mayenda burst into the box and had an effort saved. Sunderland were forced to deal with a number of balls fired into the box throughout the second half and thought they may well have done enough when they had possession deep into five minutes of stoppage time.

Substitute Milan Aleksic was played through on goal and nearly fired through Jensen, the goalkeeper making just enough contact to turn the ball away. Millwall swept forward on the break through Esse, whose low cross was tapped in at the back post by substitute Femi Azeez.

1 . Anthony Patterson Though Millwall applied a lot of pressure in the second half he didn't have too many saves to make. Handling was good, put a couple of kicks out of play in the second half but a steady return. 6

2 . Luke O'Nien As expected, let nobody down after moving out to right back. Caught on the ball once in the second half but otherwise solid on the right. Just couldn't stop Esse getting away down the flank in stoppage time. 6

3 . Dan Ballard Strong return to the side, winning so many first contacts from long balls and set plays. Good recovery pace at times as well. 8

4 . Chris Mepham Another top-tier performance from one of the best signings Sunderland have made in a long time. Defending was strong and made clever decisions on the ball to ease pressure. 8