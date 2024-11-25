Régis Le Bris is managing a tricky squad situation at Sunderland amid a lengthy list of absentees

Sunderland have been handed a new suspension concern after influential defender Chris Mepham moved to the brink of a one-game ban at The Den on Saturday.

Mepham was forced into a challenge as Sunderland looked to protect their lead against Millwall and was shown his fourth yellow card as a result. One more in the coming three games will earn him a suspension, with the cut-off coming after 19 games of the campaign.

The defender is one of three players on four yellows. Chris Rigg is another, while Jobe Bellingham remains one yellow away from a one-game ban as he prepares to return from his three-game suspension for a straight red card at QPR. Like Bellingham, Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts will return to the squad after serving a suspension when West Brom visit the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

There are few concerns of any additional suspension risks before the cut off, with Wilson Isidor the only other player who could theoretically earn a ban as he currently has two yellow cards for the season.

Le Bris does have strong options in the centre of defence if Mepham does pick up a ban, with Dan Ballard and Aji Alese now both fully fit and performing impressively in the 1-1 draw at Millwall. Dennis Cirkin is expected to be back from a wrist injury before long, which would free up Alese to play in central defence if required.