The moments you may have missed during an eventful clash between Millwall and Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland faced Millwall at The Den in the Championship last Saturday during an eventful fixture for many reasons.

The game finished 1-1 after a double medical emergency halted the first half, which delayed the game for around half an hour. The Black Cats looked to have secured an outstanding win given their injury issues, after Aaron Connolly’s first goal for the club. However, Femi Azeez’s stoppage-time goal earned Millwall a point on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, though, we take you through some of the moments you may have missed during the game, including injury and suspension news and several incredible stats. Take a look below:

The injury worries during Millwall vs Sunderland at The Den

Sunderland fans were left worried several times during the game owing to the physical nature of the clash against Millwall.

Star striker Wilson Isidor went down holding his foot after making contact with a Millwall defender’s foot with just 18 minutes on the clock. It looked a sore one for the big Frenchman, who was then spotted holding his ankle just nine minutes later with many supporters concerned about the loanee.

However, Isidor managed to play through the knocks and completed the full 90 minutes at The Den as Sunderland conceded a late equaliser to make it four draws on the spin in the Championship after stalemates against Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End and Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke O’Nien also took a big knock to his back during the first half with Sunderland’s club captain, who turned 30 earlier in the week, looking to be in some discomfort. The former Wycombe man seemed to misjudge his landing after attempting to clear a Millwall free-kick into the box but thankfully recovered to play the full game despite moving gingerly in the minutes after the incident.

Towards the back end of the game, defender Dan Ballard was spotted limping. The former Arsenal man went down around the 80-minute mark clutching his leg but managed to see out the full 90 minutes. However, Ballard was still moving cautiously as the full-time whistle came. Ballard has endured ankle and foot problems throughout his time at Sunderland.

Although Isidor, O’Nien and Ballard looked to pick up in-game knocks, there was nothing to suggest after the game that they would miss Tuesday’s clash with West Brom at the Stadium of Light but their condition is certainly interesting heading into the busy Christmas period.

Aaron Connolly was brought off in the second half at Millwall, explaining after the game that he had been withdrawn as a precaution after suffering a brief dizzy spell. He was hopeful of being involved in the next fixtures after scoring his first goal. The attacker was also spotted holding his calf before being brought off injured. You can read the former Hull City man’s post-match quotes here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injury worries before Millwall vs Sunderland at The Den

After the clash, Régis Le Bris said that there is still a chance that Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde and Nazariy Rusyn could play a part in Sunderland's next two fixtures after their surprise absence at Millwall on Saturday.

Cirkin suffered a broken wrist during the 0-0 draw with QPR, and played through the pain in the next two fixtures. However, the injury required surgery throughout the international break and he is still recovering. The club said on Saturday that he would return to action after a 'short recovery period'.

Hjelde and Rusyn were both also absent, though Hjelde did travel with the team. The pair are doubts for West Brom's visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night but Le Bris isn't expecting them to be absent for a prolonged period. You can read Le Bris’ quotes regarding the Sunderland trio here.

Sunderland set to be boosted vs West Brom at the Stadium of Light

The Black Cats will be boosted against West Brom at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday night by the return of three key players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jobe Bellingham is set to return to the side after missing Sunderland’s last three games following a red card and three games against Queens Park Rangers several weeks ago. The attacking midfielder’s last game of the ban was against Millwall.

However, the former Birmingham City man is just one yellow card away from picking up another one-game suspension. A yellow card against West Brom on Tuesday would result in another ban. Le Bris will also be boosted by the returns of Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume, who both served one-game bans after picking up five yellow cards.

Sunderland, though, will now be watching Chris Mepham’s situation closely. The central defender picked up his fourth caution of the season against Millwall and is now one yellow away from a one-game ban heading into the West Brom fixture. Chris Rigg is also one game away from a ban.

The amazing stats to emerge during Millwall vs Sunderland

Sunderland’s academy continues to be the jewel in the club’s crown, with several players enjoying good careers even after leaving the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazingly, 27.2 per cent of the 22 players that started the game Sunderland academy products. Millwall’s Josh Coburn and George Honeyman all came up through the Black Cats system before moving on, while Sunderland fielded Tommy Watson, Anthony Patterson, Dan Neil and Chris Rigg.

Indeed, Sunderland had an incredible eight Academy of Light products in their matchday squad, with Zak Johnson, Trey Ogunsuyi, Ben Middlemas and Harrison Jones joining Watson, Patterson, Neil and Rigg.

Sunderland’s draw against Millwall means that they have now picked up 32 points from 16 Championship games this season, which is their best start at this level since 1998-99 (34), when they eventually won the league. A good omen?