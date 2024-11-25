The Sheffield United winger was subbed at half-time against Coventry City in the Championship

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have been handed an injury concern ahead of their upcoming games against Oxford United and Sunderland.

The Blades play Oxford at home on Tuesday evening while Sunderland take on West Brom at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats will then travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Championship on Friday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Sheffield United’s 2-2 draw away to Coventry City, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who scored and assisted during the first half, was withdrawn at half-time by Blades manager Chris Wilder after having been spotted limping slightly at half-time.

However, after the game, the Crystal Palace loanee was put up for post-match press duties, though the injury doesn't appear to have been mentioned, with his club interview hinting that the change could have been tactical after the Blades went down to 10 men in the first half.

Sheffield United will be without one of their key players for their next three fixtures after Anel Ahmedhodzic was sent off. The Bladesman clashed with Sky Blues player Norman Bassette, sparking a reaction from the defender who was then shown a red card for violent conduct in the first-half.

“We tried to hang on in there but we need to be more disciplined in light of a few incidents that went off, so I have no issue with the red card and the referee’s decision,” said Wilder in his post-match assessment of the 2-2 draw. “Anel fell for the three card trick and that puts even more pressure on ourselves in a tight game when we’re down to ten men against a good footballing side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about what led to the reaction from his player, he said: “I think it was from the off really. The boy (Bassette) has gone down twice in the box when he just got out-muscled. I don’t think there was anything in it but he went down easy.

"Then there was an incident where he has tried to leave his elbow on his back, which everyone has seen, and then when Anel has gone down on the boy sort of... Not enough for Anel’s reaction, of course, so I am not condoning that at all. He’s going to miss three games and he’s a big player for us.”