The latest Sunderland-related transfer stories that you may have missed over the weekend...

Sunderland have drawn four games on the spin but there is still plenty of transfer gossip doing the rounds.

The window re-opens in January with several fresh stories emerging ahead of the Black Cats’ upcoming games against West Brom and Sheffield United in the Championship. Here, we take a look at the most interesting stories that you may have missed over the weekend:

Speakman’s next transfer move?

Kristjaan Speakman’s next transfer move may have just been revealed, with reports suggesting Sunderland will recall Matty Young from his loan at Salford City.

The highly-rated young goalkeeper has only played in cup competitions despite joining Salford City on loan last January. However, Young’s stock still appears to be on the rise, with the shot-stopper making his England under-20s debut last week.

Alan Nixon reports that Young may be recalled from Salford during the window and found a different home where he will play regularly. The Sunderland academy prospect starred Salford City beat Wolves U21s in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night, saving a pair of penalties in a 3-2 win but is being kept out of the club’s side in League Two.

Trey Ogunsuyi transfer latest

Liverpool are showing interest in one of Sunderland’s brightest young prospects, The Echo understands.

Trey Ogunsuyi has played seven times this season across Sunderland’s under-18s and under-21s sides, netting nine goals and chipping in with two assists. The 17-year-old striker, who can also play on the wings, formed part of Graeme Murty’s side last season and scored some vital goals as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur. Ogunsuyi netted a crucial goal in the semi-final against Reading.

The youngster signed his first professional deal earlier this year and will remain at the Academy of Light until 2026. Ogunsuyi decided to remain on Wearside amid the backdrop of transfer interest from the Premier League. The Echo understands that Liverpool remains interested in Ogunsuyi despite missing out on the chance to sign the youngster as a scholar.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest will result in concrete bids during the upcoming January transfer window and beyond. Sunderland, however, have done a good job at securing the futures of their best young talent in recent seasons.