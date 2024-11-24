Liverpool remain interested in one of Sunderland’s brightest young players at the Academy of Light...

Liverpool are showing interest in one of Sunderland’s brightest young prospects, The Echo understands.

Trey Ogunsuyi has played seven times this season across Sunderland’s under-18s and under-21s sides, netting 12 goals and chipping in with two assists. The 17-year-old striker, who can also play on the wings, formed part of Graeme Murty’s side last season and scored some vital goals as Sunderland reached the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur. Ogunsuyi netted a crucial goal in the semi-final against Reading.

Ogunsuyi started the current season playing for the under-18s, with his pathway seemingly blocked by Luis Hemir Semedo. However, after Hemir’s departure to play for Juventus Next Gen on a season-long loan, Ogunsuyi was promoted back to work with the under-21s. The Belgian youth international has also travelled with Régis Le Bris’ first team this campaign as a reward for his patience and performances and made the bench against Millwall last Saturday.

The youngster signed his first professional deal earlier this year and will remain at the Academy of Light until 2026. Ogunsuyi decided to remain on Wearside amid the backdrop of transfer interest from the Premier League. The Echo understands that Liverpool remains interested in Ogunsuyi despite missing out on the chance to sign the youngster as a scholar

Ogunsuyi’s first action in a first-team environment for Sunderland against South Shields during pre-season under Tony Mowbray two summers ago was to cut inside from the right wing and rattle the crossbar. The player has previously been described amongst academy circles to The Echo as Sunderland’s "best-kept secret,” though the secret now seems to be out regarding Ogunsuyi.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest will result in concrete bids during the upcoming January transfer window and beyond. Sunderland, however, have done a good job at securing the futures of their best young talent in recent seasons. Though Sunderland have lost the likes of Mason Cotcher, Toby Bell and Josh Robertson in recent seasons, their departures have become the exceptions rather than the rule.

Sunderland’s hierarchy need only point towards Academy of Light graduates Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson, and Zak Johnson - all of whom have enjoyed game time this season to varying degrees after rising through the youth ranks on Wearside. The Black Cats are also fast becoming renowned for handing chances to young players and developing them.

Jobe Bellingham is a regular in Régis Le Bris’ team at just 19 years old and debuted for the Black Cats as a 17-year-old, while the likes of Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Romaine Mundle and Eliezer Mayenda were also trusted by Sunderland at a young age.

There has been a marked change at the Academy of Light since the days of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven. The improvement under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and academy manager Robin Nicholls has been clear, and the academy is now being taken seriously and invested in and there is a clear pathway to the first team. Though that will not persuade every player to stay, it stands Sunderland in good stead when it comes to players like Ogunsuyi.