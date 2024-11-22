Ex-Sunderland winger reveals he was 'close to retirement' after injury plight

Ex-Sunderland attacker Duncan Watmore has opened up on his post-Wearside struggles

Former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore has revealed that he was “close to retirement” following his exit from the Black Cats.

The wide man left Wearside in 2020 after enduring a torrid spell of injuries, spending several months as a free agent before eventually signing for Middlesbrough. From there, the 30-year-old moved to Millwall in January of last year, and has arguably discovered the best form of his career at The Den.

So far this season, he has registered five goals in 13 Championship outings, and he and his teammates will welcome Sunderland to the capital on Saturday afternoon knowing that a win against Regis Le Bris’ league leaders could catapult the hosts into a play-off spot, depending on results elsewhere.

Speaking prior to this weekend’s contest, Watmore was asked about the prospect of a contract extension with his current club by London News Online, to which he replied: “I’m really enjoying it and I really like it here. None of that [the scheduling of talks] is to do with me. I don’t have a say with any of that stuff.

“Who knows what will happen? I know the nature of football and things change very quickly. You learn to live with uncertainty. I’m always aware of that but, from my perspective, I love Millwall and all the lads and staff. I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s a better scenario than when I left Sunderland with all my injuries. I had six months without a club - I got close to retirement with all my injuries. I have always seen anything after that as a bit of a bonus. I’m glad I’m still playing and having a career in the game. I never get too down about it. I just enjoy now and I am grateful for now.”

Addressing his attacker’s fine form earlier in the season, Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “His numbers are there - his goals and assists are there. His contribution with minutes on the pitch is there. He will be the first to admit he is in the form of his career. I’m just giving him a platform to play to his strengths. To enable him to be the best player he can. Him and Romain [Esse] are looking a real threat in terms of the way they play the game and the freedom they are allowed to roam. It is getting the best out of both players.

“Duncan has backed it up with goal contributions - as good as anyone in the league. We want to keep him in that good space and keep that confidence. I’ve really enjoyed working with him - he is so popular with the lads and such a good, humble human being. He is a brilliant professional who just loves playing and scoring. I just want to keep encouraging him to do it. The three players that are behind our number nine at the moment are in unbelievably good form.”