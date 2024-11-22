The January transfer window will soon be upon us, and at this stage, it is unclear as to where Sunderland could look to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential promotion push over the second half of the campaign.
At first glance, full-back cover feels like a necessity, while there are also arguments to be made for reinforcements in the centre of the park. A barrage of absences in recent weeks have properly highlighted just how poorly-stocked Regis Le Bris’ dressing room is in certain positions, despite a largely positive summer of recruitment.
With that in mind, we turned to ChatGPT to ask which targets the Black Cats should be considering when the new year rolls around. Here’s what artificial intelligence had to say on the matter...
1. James McAtee
What ChatGPT said: ”If McAtee isn’t featuring regularly at Manchester City, Sunderland could look to secure him on loan. He has quality on the ball and could offer creativity in midfield or as a forward.”
Our say: McAtee is massively on the periphery at Manchester City, and is being touted for a possible Championship loan in January. He has already proven that he can be an effective worker at that level, and if Sunderland do decide that they would like another creative spark in midfield, they could do far, far worse than the 22-year-old. | JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images
2. Tariq Lamptey
What ChatGPT said: “Though more of a right wing-back, Lamptey could provide pace and creativity, adding attacking options for Sunderland. A loan move might be feasible.”
Our say: Sunderland could certainly use cover and competition at right-back, and on paper Lamptey would be a superb piece of business. The likelihood of him dropping down a division from Brighton and Hove Albion to play second fiddle to Trai Hume feels incredibly slim, however. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Timo Hubers
What ChatGPT said: “A tall, physical presence who could be a reliable option for Sunderland’s backline. Given his contract situation, he could be attainable for a reasonable fee.”
Our say: If there is one position that Sunderland almost certainly don’t need to reinforce in January, it is the heart of defence. With that in mind, any move for the FC Koln captain feels highly improbable. | Getty Images
4. Santiago Ascacibar
What ChatGPT said: “The Argentine midfielder has been playing in Germany but might be available for a move. Ascacibar is a tough tackler, good on the ball, and would add energy to the midfield.”
Our say: Capped three times for Argentina, and in the prime of his career at the age of 27, Ascacibar would be a fantastic addition for a Sunderland side who have looked a tad light in the centre of midfield at times this season. Whether the Black Cats could prise him away from Club Estudiantes, however, is hard to say. | Getty Images
