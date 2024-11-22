1 . James McAtee

What ChatGPT said: ”If McAtee isn’t featuring regularly at Manchester City, Sunderland could look to secure him on loan. He has quality on the ball and could offer creativity in midfield or as a forward.” Our say: McAtee is massively on the periphery at Manchester City, and is being touted for a possible Championship loan in January. He has already proven that he can be an effective worker at that level, and if Sunderland do decide that they would like another creative spark in midfield, they could do far, far worse than the 22-year-old. | JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images