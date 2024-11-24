Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori and former Black Cats manager Gus Poyet maintain a close relationship

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet had revealed he is in “constant” touch with the club’s co-owner Juan Sartori.

The Uruguayan businessman remains a bit of a mystery to Sunderland fans despite his involvement in the club stretching back to the Madrox days alongside Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven. However, former Black Cats boss Poyet has maintained a close relationship with his fellow countryman over the years.

“We've got a very, very good relationship,” Poyet told The Echo. “We are in touch constantly. I'm not saying weekly, but monthly for sure. You know, we get together, we talk about football, we talk about games, we watch games together.

“It's not about advice from me. It's just about two people from the same country, they love football and we talk about football and I'm pleased to have that relationship with him and to be always in contact somehow with Sunderland. He likes his sport, he likes to play his football five-a-side games. He's always watching the team from anywhere in the world.

“He is always checking and knowing and being interested in other places, in possibilities to bring. So, you know, now his life is 50 per cent, but not 50 per cent because we don't respect his family, but 50 per cent the club and 50 per cent the politics in Uruguay because we are close to an election in Uruguay. And that always influences his time. But I'm telling you, it's always, at least with me, we're always talking about Sunderland,” Poyet told BetVictor.