Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were several Sunderland first-team selection clues in Graeme Murty’s under-21s team ahead of Millwall

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland face Millwall at The Den in the Championship this Saturday with Régis Le Bris in the midst of a suspension and injury crisis.

Sunderland could be without five first-team players for the game. Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume are currently suspended, leaving head coach Le Bris with a huge selection headache, while Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are doubts after being forced off against Coventry City during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk has turned towards potential solutions for Le Bris - and which team he will play against Millwall on Saturday. However, there were several hints contained within Graeme Murty’s under-21s team on Tuesday night with the young Black Cats running out 5-1 winners over non-league side Tamworth in the newly formed National League Cup.

Abdoullah Ba, Adil Aouchiche and Harrison Jones were not named in Murty’s squad, suggesting that the trio will be involved under Le Bris this weekend. However, Zak Johnson, Ben Crompton and Jewison Bennette did start for the under-21s earlier this week, which probably means they won’t be involved against Millwall.

Trey Ogunsuyi netted twice against Tamworth Town on Tuesday, with Tom Lavery, Jaydon Jones and Crompton also netting for Sunderland’s youth team. The Black Cats senior team will play Millwall at The Den this Saturday at 3pm with the Black Cats hoping to continue their eight-game unbeaten run in the Championship and stay top of the league.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.