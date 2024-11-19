Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be another staggering show of support for Regis Le Bris and his Sunderland players at Millwall this weekend.

Sunderland will be backed by yet another sold-out away end when they return to Championship action at Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats will face a major test in their push for promotion as they travel to face a Lions side that have performed above expectations so far this season and know a win over Regis Le Bris’ men could lift them into the play-off places. However, Le Bris and his players will hope to draw on the unwavering backing of over 3,000 travelling supporters after the club confirmed every ticket had been sold.

A statement released on the club website last week confirmed the news. It read: “Régis Le Bris’ side travel to The Den on Saturday November 23, kick-off at 3pm GMT, looking to add to their eight-game unbeaten run and extend their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship. Over 3,000 supporters will make the journey to the capital – thank you for your outstanding support once again.”

It should not be a surprise to read news of yet another sold-out away end after Sunderland supporters have backed Le Bris and his players across the country during the first three months of what already feels like an exciting season. From the opening day win at Cardiff City, when thousands of Black Cats fans made the long trip to Wales, to last week’s goalless draw at Preston North End as 5,000 supporters saw Le Bris’ side preserve their place at the top of the Championship table, there have already been some memorable away days.

Le Bris has already stressed just how important the role played by supporters can be as he looks to secure promotion into the Premier League during his first season in charge. Speaking earlier this season after a narrow home win against Middlesbrough, the former Lorient boss said: “It was tough on the pitch today, but the crowd – the fans – were very, very strong with us. This link is one of the key pillars of our game model. With this power behind us, we can solve many problems on the pitch.”

Of course, those comments were made after yet another win at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats home continues to provide a solid and as yet unblemished foundation for what could be classed as an unexpected push for the Premier League. Jobe Bellingham made similar comments after a quite frankly bizarre Alan Browne goal helped his side to a last-gasp draw against Leeds United on home soil.

Speaking after that game, Bellingham said: “At the start of the season, we did speak about that. We wanted it to become, like you say, a fortress and I think it's really shown. We've really applied ourselves in the games. We've been really organised and the fans have definitely helped. They got us over the line in probably the Burnley game, I'm trying to think what else, Borough game as well, definitely. So when we do have to go a bit deeper and defend, the fans get right behind us and the goal becomes protected, doesn't it really? It's amazing and we've obviously kept four clean sheets at home, which is another big, big bonus.”

Sunderland’s only defeats have come on the road after they emerged empty-handed from visits to Plymouth Argyle and Watford, as well as suffering an early Carabao Cup exit at the hands of second tier rivals Preston North End. Despite those defeats, the Black Cats can still boast the second best away record in the Championship and their record of 14 points from a possible 24 is only bettered by West Bromwich Albion, who have collected 15 points from their opening eight away fixtures. If the performance on the pitch meets the standards that will be set in the away end at The Den on Saturday, it would be no surprise to see the Black Cats extending their unbeaten record and handing yet another boost to their bid to return to the Premier League. But how does Sunderland’s away support compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Championship average away attendances

1. Swansea City - 763 2. Millwall - 874 3. Watford - 1,036 4. Preston North End - 1,071 5. Hull City - 1,125 6. Bristol City - 1,175 7. Queens Park Rangers - 1,298 8. Norwich City - 1,439 9. Cardiff City - 1,514 10. Luton Town - 1,527 11. Stoke City - 1,663 12. Plymouth Argyle - 1,717 13. Oxford United - 1,830 14. Blackburn Rovers - 1,839 15. Middlesbrough - 1,882 16. Burnley - 1,933 17. West Bromwich Albion - 1,953 18. Portsmouth - 1,976 19. Sheffield Wednesday - 2,144 20. Sunderland - 2,214 21. Coventry City - 2,290 22. Sheffield United - 2,465 23. Derby County - 2,581 24. Leeds United - 2,658