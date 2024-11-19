Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SAFC defender Aji Alese said he is “honoured” after being named an official Professional Footballers Association (PFA) ambassador for his work with the club’s official charity, The Foundation of Light.

As a PFA player ambassador, Aji will play a crucial role in helping to inspire young people and support the Foundation’s core mission: “using the power of football to promote education, health, and community engagement”.

Aji said: “It’s a big honour to get this role. It’s something that fans, children, and people will look towards and I’m someone that they can look up to - I’m really proud to be chosen.”

Aji has already been a regular visitor to the charity’s home, the Beacon of Light, to help promote the Foundation’s programmes.

Lesley Spuhler, Foundation of Light Chief Executive, said: “To have players visiting the Beacon of Light and engaging in our programmes is very important.

“It not only emphasises the strong bond between Sunderland AFC and our community but also highlights the players' dedication to making a positive impact off the pitch.

“Aji's commitment as our new player ambassador will see him champion our initiatives, engage with participants, and inspire others to support our work across Sunderland and beyond."

Aji Alese with youngsters at the Beacon of Light. | Foundation of Light.

The announcement that Aji has been selected as a PFA ambassador came at the same time as the English Football League’s (EFL) Week of Action campaign to spotlight the positive impact that football clubs have within their communities.

The league-wide initiative shines a light on the work carried out by SAFC and other clubs and their charitable arms to “promote community cohesion, well-being, and social inclusion”.

Ben Parker, PFA Community Liaison Executive, said: “It goes without saying, the importance that the players have. They are role models and it’s great to see players and kids interacting.

“Players come away feeling really inspired, really engaged, and the kids leave with smiles on their faces.

“Ultimately, that’s what it’s about.”