The latest Millwall injury and team selection news ahead of this weekend’s clash in the Championship

Millwall head coach Neil Harris has shared a positive injury update ahead of this weekend’s clash against Sunderland in the Championship.

Harris provided news on Billy Mitchell and Adam Mayor, who have both not played a competitive minute for Millwall this season. He also spoke about Tom Bradshaw and Josh Coburn, who made their return from knocks in the 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

“Fingers crossed Romain, George and Miha return from international duty and are okay,” Harris told the South London Press. “The boys coming back from long-term injury, Adam Mayor and Billy, are edging closer all the time. They are very close to selection opportunity, if need be.

“Billy and Adam are working up their minutes and training loads. Bradders and Josh Coburn are training every session. Tom played 65 minutes in the under-21 game at The Den last week, to build his minutes. He is getting healthier and fitter.

“The lads who have been missing are pushing along really nicely for us, which is going to be really important between now and March, the next international break, especially over the festive period where games come thick and fast.”

Sunderland could be without five first-team players for the game. Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume are currently suspended, leaving head coach Régis Le Bris with a huge selection headache, while Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are doubts after being forced off against Coventry City during the international break. The Black Cats face the Lions at The Den this Saturday at 3pm.