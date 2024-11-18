Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carlos Corberan has made a surprise admission as West Brom prepare for a Championship double header with Sunderland and Norwich City.

Sunderland’s bid to return to the Premier League will face a severe test over the next fortnight as they face three sides that also have aspirations of securing promotion this season.

After claiming draws in their last three fixtures, Regis Le Bris’ side will hope to return to winning ways this weekend when they face a tough-looking visit to a Millwall side that have exceeded expectations during the first three months of the campaign. After claiming impressive wins against the likes of Burnley and Leeds United earlier this month, Neil Harris’ side are sat just two points and two places outside of the play-off spots and have lost just two of their eight games on home soil this season.

A home clash against a West Bromwich Albion side sat in fifth place in the table follows just three days later before the Black Cats travel to second placed Sheffield United on Friday week in a game between the current joint-leaders of the Championship.

After what has been an overwhelmingly-positive opening to Le Bris’ time in charge where the Black Cats have lost just two of their opening 15 league games, the trio of fixtures feel like an acid test for Sunderland’s promotion bid and we will know a lot more about how genuine the prospect of a return to the top flight is by the end of the month.

All three opposing sides will be aiming to boost their own causes with a win over the Black Cats - but for one, there has been a surprise admission made by their manager as they prepare for an equally testing trio of fixtures. West Brom’s trip to the Stadium of Light is sandwiched between a home game with Norwich City and an away day at Preston North End and ahead of their return to league action, manager Carlos Corberan has suggested his side are always just ‘one week away from a crisis’.

Speaking to Spanish media over the weekend, the Baggies boss said: “When you’re on a good run, you have to think: ‘I’m one week away from a crisis,’ and I’ll give you an example of ours. We started off with five wins and a draw, and in one week both of our midfielders were injured.

“We lost in the 90th minute, 3-2 at Sheffield, then Middlesbrough came two days later, with the defeat still undigested by the squad, and we lost 0-1, and we drew the next game. Boom, crisis. In one week. When you’re on a good run, you’re one week away from a crisis.”