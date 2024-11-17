Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Sunderland's expected goals compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland’s attacking threat has been transformed under Regis Le Bris and has played a significant role in leading the Black Cats to the top of the Championship table.

With just three months of the season behind them, Sunderland have already scored just short of half of the number of Championship goals they scored during a disjointed campaign last time out. The likes of Eliezer Mayenda, Romaine Mundle and academy graduate Chris Rigg have all played their part in helping prise open defences throughout the early stages of what already feels like an exciting season at the Stadium of Light. But it is perhaps the loan signing of French forward Wilson Isidor that has made the most significant impact in the final third as the Zenit Saint-Petersburg star has scored five goals in just 12 appearances for the Black Cats.

Speaking after the on-loan forward scored in the 1-0 at Hull City last month, Le Bris said: “I was connected with his story and his environment. It’s still a question of confidence with a player, with a coach and with a club as well. Sunderland is a big club and, for him, it is a new step in his career. He wanted to go back into Europe, and Sunderland is very important for him, I think. The link between us maybe made the difference. It’s not always a question of money, it is a question of creating the right environment to learn. I think Wilson is like that. He wants to learn and improve, and give his best for the team. He felt that feeling during our conversations.”

But how does Sunderland’s attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Championship? We take a look at the expected goals (xG) of all 24 clubs to see just where Le Bris’ side sit in the ranking across the second tier.

Championship xG for the 2024/25 season so far

1. Leeds United (1.64 xG) 2. Middlesbrough (1.62 xG) 3. Coventry City (1.44 xG) 4. Sheffield United (1.42 xG) 5. Cardiff City (1.35 xG) 6. Hull City (1.34 xG) 7. Bristol City (1.32 xG) 8. Luton Town (1.30 xG) 9. Burnley (1.30 xG) 10. Watford (1.30 xG) 11. Millwall (1.29 xG) 12. Sunderland (1.28 xG) 13. Queens Park Rangers (1.27 xG) 14. Sheffield Wednesday (1.25 xG) 15. West Bromwich Albion (1.23 xG) 16. Blackburn Rovers (1.22 xG) 17. Stoke City (1.21 xG) 18. Norwich City (1.19 xG) 19. Swansea City (1.18 xG) 20. Derby County (1.17 xG) 21. Portsmouth (1.15 xG) 22. Preston North End (1.11 xG) 23. Plymouth Argyle (1.07 xG) 24. Oxford United (1.06 xG)