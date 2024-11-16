After a fortnight away for the international break, Sunderland will return to action on November 23rd with a tricky visit to in-form Millwall.

The Black Cats drew three on the bounce heading into the break, squandering a two-goal lead against Coventry City in their most recent outing. By contrast, their upcoming hosts had won four on the bounce prior to a 1-1 draw with Stoke City last time out, and haven’t lost a game in the Championship since October 1st.

But despite their recent stumbles, Sunderland still sit top of the table heading into the next leg of the campaign, and will be looking to build on their impressive start against a Millwall side who have dragged themselves into play-off contention in recent weeks.

If Regis Le Bris is to guide his team to victory, however, he will have to do so without a number of key players. Influential trio Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts, and Jobe Bellingham are all suspended for the trip to The Den, while question marks remain over the fitness of several other big names, including Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne.

With that in mind, here’s how we think Sunderland could line up in the capital, including their full bench. Check out the gallery below...

GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland's first choice has been absent from the Black Cats' most recent handful of matches, but the expectation at this stage is that he should be able to make his return after the international break.

CB: Luke O'Nien The first thing to address here is the possibility of Le Bris switching to a 3-5-2 formation. Given the lack of viable options in midfield, it could make sense for Sunderland to opt for a three at the back, with O'Nien, or potentially Chris Mepham, shifting out wide to occupy a more conventional full-back role in possession.

CB: Chris Mepham An absolute rock since his arrival on Wearside, Mepham is presumably one of the first names on the team sheet for the Black Cats these days.