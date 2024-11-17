Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town are currently 21st in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is reportedly considering resigning from his post.

The Hatters won promotion to the Premier League last year after beating Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-finals over two legs. However, the club suffered relegation from the top flight last campaign and have struggled in the second tier since.

The Sun now state that insiders have suggested that the 41-year-old is considering his position at Kenilworth Road with Luton Town currently 21st in the league with just 15 points. The club are now 10 points adrift from the play-off spots and 16 away from Sunderland and Sheffield United in the top two places.

Their report also states that Championship club Coventry City are monitoring Edwards’ situation after owner Doug King sacked long-serving manager Mark Robins earlier this month. The national publication claims that should the former Watford boss leave his post at Luton Town and become a free agent, they would be interested in offering him the job.

However, The Sun also claim that Edwards would face “immense competition” for the top job at Coventry with owner King claiming the EFL side has received plenty of CVs from "high-quality" managers. Rumours of Frank Lampard and Ruud van Nistelrooy have also been doing the rounds recently.

Lampard was linked with the Sunderland job last summer before the appointment of Régis Le Bris but it is understood that the former Chelsea and Everton boss wasn’t at any point in the running to become Michael Beale’s permanent successor at the Academy of Light.