The former Sunderland winger has found himself a new club

Hartlepool United have completed a deal to sign former Sunderland winger Kazenga LuaLua.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Charlton Athletic over the summer, but has opted to join up with the Vanarama National League side after training with the club over the past month.

LuaLua spent a relatively inauspicious spell with Sunderland in 2018, signing on a free transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion in the January before leaving the Black Cats at the end of the campaign. During his time at the Stadium of Light, he registered just six outings, scoring no goals and recording one assist.

The wide man started his professional career with local rivals Newcastle United, making 15 senior appearances for the Magpies before completing a permanent move to Brighton in 2012. LuaLua has also turned out for QPR, Luton Town, Turkish outfit Genclerbirligi, and Greek side APO Levadiakos over the course of a nomadic career. His stint with his most recent employers, Charlton, ended with the attacker having played just 79 minutes across four matches.

Speaking upon his arrival at the Prestige Group Stadium, he said: “I’m delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get started. I’ve been training over the last few weeks and the lads have made me feel very welcome. I’m excited to be involved now and can’t wait to get onto the pitch.”

Pools boss Lennie Lawrence added: “Kazenga has been with us for quite a while and he'll certainly bring an impact to the team. He's looked good in training and hopefully, with some game time under his belt, he can become a valuable player for us.”

Alongside LuaLua, United have also wrapped up the signing of former Newcastle defender Matthew Bondswell. The 22-year-old was released by the Magpies over the summer having never made a senior appearance on Tyneside. He spent last season out on loan at League Two outfit Newport County.