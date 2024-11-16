Sunderland will be aiming to return to winning ways when they travel to face Millwall in the Championship on the other side of the international break. The Black Cats have drawn three on the bounce in the league, including a frustrating capitulation against Coventry City in which they squandered a two-goal half-time lead.

Despite their recent setbacks, however, Regis Le Bris’ side still sit top of the table, but will face a challenging test at The Den against a team who have won four out of their last five. Those results have catapulted Millwall to the brink of the play-off places, and they too will be hoping to fan the flames of their own promotion ambitions when they host the league leaders.

If Sunderland are to come away from the capital with all three points, however, they will have to do so with a somewhat beleaguered squad at their disposal. Through a combination of injury and suspension, Le Bris could be left with a fairly threadbare dressing room to pick his starting XI from.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

But who is definitely ruled out, and who remains doubtful for next Saturday’s clash? We’ve taken a closer look at both sides and their respective concerns below...

1 . Jobe Bellingham - Out The midfielder will serve the third game of a three-match ban against Millwall. Sunderland are yet to win since he was sent off against QPR. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Trai Hume - Out Another suspension for the Black Cats, Hume received his fifth booking of the campaign against Coventry City and will miss out on the trip to Millwall. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Patrick Roberts - Out In the exact same boat as Hume; a fifth red card of the season against Coventry rules him out of his one. | Getty Images Photo Sales