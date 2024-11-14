Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Champions League club are reportedly preparing a £20million bid for the Sunderland youngster

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly “preparing” a £20million bid for Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham.

Football website Fichajes reports: “According to close sources, Borussia is preparing an offer of 20 million euros to secure his services and continue their tradition of betting on young talents.” The former Birmingham City man has cemented himself as a crucial cog in Sunderland’s midfield machine and has already featured 60 times in all competitions for the Black Cats since joining the club in the summer of 2023 for a reported £3million transfer fee.

Jobe agreed to a new contract at the Stadium of Light last summer, which will run until 2028 and places Sunderland in a strong position with the 19-year-old’s departure not expected this winter with Crystal Palace and West Ham also thought to be interested

Sunderland, however, may see their resolve tested in the summer, especially if they do not win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for Jobe. The player’s brother, Jude Bellingham, enjoyed a fruitful spell with Dortmund before his high-profile move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he has since won the Champions League and La Liga under Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabéu.